Georgia jury returns $2.1 billion verdict against Roundup

A jury in Georgia has ordered German agricultural and pharmaceutical group Bayer to pay $2.1 billion in damages to compensate users of its weedkiller RoundUp, who say their health was impaired by chemicals in the product.

The verdict is the latest in a series of lawsuits filed on behalf of consumers who used the product. Some public health advocates have said that glyphosate, the active ingredient used in Roundup, causes cancer. Bayer has insisted that glyphosate is safe to use.

“We disagree with the jury’s verdict, as it conflicts with the overwhelming weight of scientific evidence and the consensus of regulatory bodies and their scientific assessments worldwide,” Bayer said in a statement to the Wall Street Journal. “We believe that we have strong arguments on appeal to get this verdict overturned and the excessive and unconstitutional damage awards eliminated or reduced.”

Roundup is a widely used weedkiller that was developed by chemical company Monsanto, which sold the rights to the product to Bayer in 2018.

In June 2023, Bayer reached a settlement with the New York Attorney General’s Office and agreed to pay $6.9 million. New York had sued the company, claiming that the company misled consumers by promoting Roundup as an environmentally safe product. The settlement also required Bayer to stop advertising Roundup containing glyphosate as safe and non-toxic.

The Environmental Protection Agency evaluates the safety of pesticides such as glyphosate. According to the EPA, glyphosate has a low toxicity for people, though pets may be at risk of digestive or intestinal problems if they touch or eat plants that have just been sprayed.

