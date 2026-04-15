FTC launches “Made in USA” enforcement sweep

FTC launched a nationwide “Made in the USA” enforcement sweep targeting deceptive origin claims

Three companies face law enforcement actions for allegedly misleading consumers about where products were made

Agency signals intensified crackdown amid growing scrutiny of patriotic marketing claims

The Federal Trade Commission has announced a new enforcement sweep targeting deceptive “Made in the USA” claims, bringing legal action against three companies it has accused of misleading consumers about the origin of their products.

In a press release, the agency said the cases involve businesses that allegedly marketed or labeled goods as American-made when they were not, violating federal truth-in-advertising laws.

The FTC did not frame the actions as isolated cases but as part of a broader initiative to protect consumers and ensure fair competition for domestic manufacturers. Officials said false origin claims can mislead shoppers who specifically seek to support U.S. workers and businesses.

“Made in the USA” claims are subject to strict standards. Under FTC rules, products advertised as American-made must be “all or virtually all” produced domestically, meaning that final assembly and nearly all components must originate in the United States.

Wider crackdown on misleading claims

The sweep comes amid heightened federal focus on country-of-origin labeling. A March 2026 executive order directed the FTC to prioritize enforcement against companies making unsubstantiated “Made in America” claims, signaling a tougher regulatory environment.

The FTC has increasingly used sweeps and coordinated actions to address deceptive practices across industries, similar to past initiatives targeting misleading claims related to artificial intelligence and other emerging marketing trends.

Regulators say false “Made in the USA” claims harm not only consumers but also businesses that legitimately manufacture products domestically.

Consumer demand for American-made goods remains strong, making such claims a powerful marketing tool—but also one that can easily be abused. Enforcement efforts are intended to ensure that companies making these claims can substantiate them and that consumers can trust product labeling.