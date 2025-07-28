Hyundai, Kia reach airbag lawsuit settlement — 20 original plaintiffs get $2,500

Hyundai and Kia agree to settle airbag defect lawsuit; each original plaintiff gets $2,500, while attorneys get over $20 million.

Settlement covers more than a dozen Hyundai and Kia models going back to 2010, impacting millions of current and former owners.

Fairness hearing set for September 29; consumers may file reimbursement or residual payment claims by March 2027.

Hyundai and Kia have reached a proposed settlement in a sweeping class-action lawsuit over defective airbag control units — and, in a now-familiar twist, most of the money is headed not to consumers but to attorneys. The agreement awards $2,500 each to 20 original plaintiffs, while lawyers representing affected customers will receive over $20.4 million.

The case stems from alleged defects in airbag control units supplied by ZF-TRW, which could fail during a crash due to electrical overstress. The lawsuit consolidates over 20 class-action suits dating back to August 2019, following a recall of more than 1 million Hyundai and Kia vehicles. Other automakers named in the suit, including Toyota and Mitsubishi, have previously settled similar claims.

The vehicles initially affected included 2011–2013 Hyundai Sonata and Sonata Hybrid models, as well as 2010–2013 Kia Forte, Forte Koup, Optima, Optima Hybrid, and Sedona. But the settlement agreement now includes a broader list of models, encompassing millions of vehicles manufactured between 2010 and 2023:

Eligible Vehicles:

2011–2019 Hyundai Sonata

2011–2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

2018–2023 Hyundai Kona

2022–2023 Hyundai Kona N

2019–2021 Hyundai Veloster

2010–2013 Kia Forte and Forte Koup

2011–2020 Kia Optima

2011–2016 Kia Optima Hybrid

2011–2012, 2014 Kia Sedona

While Hyundai and Kia have agreed to the settlement, they admit no wrongdoing. The deal provides several forms of compensation, including:

A 10-year warranty on new airbag control units installed under the recall (limited to failure from electrical overstress).

Reimbursement for “reasonable” out-of-pocket repair costs tied to recalled vehicles.

Residual payments of up to $350 for owners of recalled vehicles and $150 for unrecalled ones.

Consumers who believe they are eligible may visit acusettlement.com for information and to submit a claim form. However, the settlement is not yet final — it requires court approval following a fairness hearing scheduled for September 29, 2025. If approved, claim forms must be submitted by March 29, 2027.

The settlement was first reported by CarComplaints.com.