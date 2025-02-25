Write a review
  2. News
  3. Legal News

Consumer Product Legal Issues

This living topic explores various legal disputes and safety concerns involving consumer products. It covers lawsuits related to environmental claims, false advertising, product safety, and misleading marketing practices. Examples include cases against Tyson Foods for misleading sustainability claims, Equifax for inaccurate credit scores, MetroPCS for deceptive international calling plans, and Merck over the drug Fosamax. It highlights the impact of these cases on consumers and companies, and provides updates on settlements and ongoing legal proceedings.

Latest

Robitussin buyers can now get money from class-action lawsuit

Buyers can file three claims with proof of purchase and one without

Featured Class Action and Legal News photo

Buyers of Robitussin can now apply to get money from a class-action lawsuit that began in 2022 over the cough medicine being marketed as "non-drowsy."

Consumers can get $1.50 to $4.75 per claim and need to have bought Robitussin marketed as "non-drowsy" between Feb. 16, 2016 and Jan. 21, 2025 to qualify, Top Class Actions reports.

Buyers can make up to three claims with proof of purchase, but only one claim without proof of purchase.

The deadline is April 14 and claims can ...

Read Article
Featured Class Action and Legal News photo

Article Timeline

Newest
  • Newest
  • Oldest
2025
2024

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.