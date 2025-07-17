Meta, Flo Health face privacy trial in fertility app case

Class action trial looms over claims Flo shared intimate user data with Meta without consent

Potential damages could reach billions under California privacy laws

Google has settled; Meta and Flo may face jury in San Francisco starting July 21

Fertility tracking app Flo Health and tech giant Meta are set to face a high-stakes class action trial next week in federal court in San Francisco over claims they violated user privacy by sharing sensitive reproductive health data without adequate consent.

At the center of the controversy: deeply personal questions allegedly posed to users — from menstrual cycle dates to sexual activity, masturbation habits, and infections — and the subsequent unauthorized sharing of this data.

The plaintiffs in the case accuse Flo and Meta, parent of Facebook, of violating the California Invasion of Privacy Act and California’s Confidentiality of Medical Information Act. These laws impose steep statutory fines — $5,000 and $1,000 per violation respectively — which could lead to staggering financial exposure.

While estimates of the affected user base vary, if the court accepts the plaintiffs’ high-end figure of 38 million class members, Meta alone could face up to $190 billion in liability. Flo, which suggested that the total could be lower, still warned of theoretical damages reaching “quadrillions” if each app entry is counted as a separate infraction.

Meta has dismissed the claims as baseless, asserting that it neither wants nor allows developers to send sensitive health data and that the evidence will show it did not intentionally intercept any communications. Flo, a London-based private company, also denies wrongdoing, maintaining that its users were informed through privacy disclosures and gave implied consent.

The lawsuit stems from a 2019 Wall Street Journal investigation, which revealed that Facebook was receiving private health information from the Flo app. That prompted an FTC investigation, which culminated in a 2021 settlement requiring Flo to notify users and obtain their consent before sharing such data in the future.