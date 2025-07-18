Temu accused of illegal data collection, other violations in Kentucky lawsuit

Temu accused of illegal data collection, privacy violations, and counterfeit sales in Kentucky.

Nachawati Law Group joins forces with Kentucky Attorney General in consumer protection lawsuit.

State seeks civil penalties, restitution, and further relief in sweeping legal action.

The Chinese-owned shopping app Temu is under legal fire in Kentucky, facing a lawsuit that alleges serious breaches of consumer trust — from harvesting private user data without consent to peddling counterfeit goods that undermine the state’s iconic brands.

The lawsuit, filed in Woodford Circuit Court, accuses Temu and its parent company, PDD Holdings Inc., of violating the Kentucky Consumer Protection Act (KCPA) and the state’s common law, by profiting through a range of unlawful and deceptive practices.

The case is being spearheaded by Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman in collaboration with the Dallas-based Nachawati Law Group.

Exploiting users using bargain prices

Temu, which has become one of the most downloaded apps in the U.S. by offering deeply discounted consumer goods, is alleged to be doing much more than connecting buyers with inexpensive items. According to the lawsuit, the platform functions as a massive data-mining operation, collecting and exploiting personal user data without consent.

“This app was designed to get data from the customers who use it, and the owners use it as a lure for that purpose,” said Majed Nachawati, founder of Nachawati Law Group. “The worst part is that these breaches of privacy are all being done without the customers’ knowledge or consent.”

Allegations of fraud and counterfeiting

The complaint also outlines a series of alleged fraudulent practices, from misleading product listings and falsified customer reviews to unauthorized purchases made with consumer payment data.

“Violation of customer privacy is just one concern with this app,” said Brian McMath, trial attorney at Nachawati Law Group. “It is a hub for consumer fraud — from advertising items that look nothing like what eventually arrives, to faking customer reviews, to using consumer payment information to order items the customer never asked for.”

Temu is also accused of profiting from the sale of counterfeit products, including fake Louisville Slugger baseball bats and imitation University of Louisville merchandise. The Kentucky AG's office argues these practices damage the state's economy and tarnish the reputation of its most trusted brands.

Kentucky seeks significant penalties

The state is seeking civil penalties of up to $2,000 per violation of the KCPA, along with restitution for affected consumers and any further relief the court may grant. The case, titled Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. PDD Holdings Inc. et al., aims to hold Temu accountable for its alleged disregard of consumer protection laws.