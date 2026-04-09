Google will pay $135 million in data privacy settlement

Google agreed to a $135 million settlement to resolve claims related to user data privacy violations.

Eligible users may receive direct payments or credits, depending on how their data was affected.

The settlement also requires Google to change certain data collection and disclosure practices.

Google will pay $135 million to settle allegations that it improperly collected and used personal data, marking another high-profile case in the growing scrutiny of Big Tech’s data practices.

While the company has not admitted wrongdoing, the settlement aims to compensate affected users and address concerns about transparency.

Who is eligible?

The settlement is expected to benefit millions of users whose data may have been collected or shared without sufficient disclosure. While final eligibility criteria will be outlined in court-approved documents, affected individuals are generally those who used certain Google services during a specified time period tied to the claims.

This could include users of products such as Google Search, Chrome, or location-based services, depending on the scope of the lawsuit.

How compensation will work

Consumers who qualify will likely need to submit a claim through a settlement website. Payments are expected to vary based on:

The number of valid claims submitted

The extent of each user’s interaction with the services in question

Administrative costs and legal fees deducted from the total fund

In similar settlements, individual payouts often range from modest cash payments to account credits or other forms of compensation. In some cases, users who do not file a claim may still benefit indirectly through changes to company practices.

Changes to Google’s practices

Beyond financial compensation, the settlement requires Google to modify how it handles user data. These changes may include:

Clearer disclosures about what data is collected and how it is used

Enhanced user controls over privacy settings

Limits on certain types of data tracking or retention

Advocates say these provisions are just as important as the monetary component, as they aim to prevent similar issues in the future.

The settlement still requires final court approval. If approved, eligible users will be notified — typically via email or public notices — with instructions on how to file a claim.

Consumers are encouraged to watch for official communications and avoid third-party sites that may attempt to exploit interest in the settlement.