AI-generated robocalls are the latest consumer annoyance

Robocalls are at the top of consumers' complaint lists, but many consumer advocates are wondering how the annoying calls will fare under the incoming Trump Administration.

Perhaps surprising to some, it was President Trump strengthened consumer protections against robocalls during his first term. How he will handle the issue during his second term remains to be seen.

While he didn't take direct action against the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), he did strengthen enforcement and signed a new bill that increased penalties for companies violating the law, which heavily regulated robocalls.

Some business leaders say repealing or significantly weakening the act would create hundreds of thousands of jobs and give a significant boost to the U.S. economy, and they are expected to lobby heavily in favor of scrapping the measure.

One emerging area that may boost consumer demands for tougher action is robocalls generated by artifical intelligence (AI). The FCC has already proposed new rules that would help stifle the calls.

Unlike traditional robocalls, AI-generated calls can mimic real conversations, responding to questions in a natural way. However, there are still signs of AI, such as unusual pauses or speech patterns.

With these new methods in telemarketing, it’s important to understand your rights around AI telemarketing calls, keeping in mind that changes to the law may be on the way next year.

Are AI-generated robocalls legal?

In February 2024, the Federal Communications Commission ruled that AI-generated robocalls are illegal. “Bad actors are using AI-generated voices in unsolicited robocalls to extort vulnerable family members, imitate celebrities, and misinform voters. We’re putting these fraudsters on notice,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said.

This decision means companies using AI-generated voices for spam calls may face FCC fines, and individuals receiving these calls can take legal action against these companies.

How to Stop AI Spam Robocalls

With robocalls on the rise, here are some ways to protect yourself from AI spam calls: