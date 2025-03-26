Injuries from recalled products reach 8-year high, report says

More people got injured from recalled products last year.

There were 869 reported injuries from recalled products in 2024, up from 549 in 2023 and marking an eight-year high, according to a report from nonprofit U.S. Public Interest Research Group, which reviewed data from regulator the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

"We wonder how many of those more than 800 injuries last year could have been avoided because of hazardous products that took months or years to recall, or because people who may not have heard about recalls and continued to use the product," said Teresa Murray, consumer watchdog at U.S. PIRG, in the report.

The reported injuries don't capture injuries involved with non-recalled products.

There were also 15 people who died from recalled products in 2024, including adult bed rails that entrapped and killed six seniors and infant swings involved in five deaths.

And 10 people died from products where companies wouldn't agree to a recall, leaving the CPSC with no choice but to issue a warning unless they wanted to engage in a yearslong court battle, U.S. PIRG said.

What were the recalled products involved in injuries?

There were 92 recalled products in 2024 that caused injuries or death, or both, U.S. PIRG said.

Risks of fires were the top reason for recalls last year, accounting for 78 products, followed by risks of falling (27) and burns (25).

Here's U.S. PIRG's list of products involved in 10 or more injuries:

Two platform beds , one in January and one in September.

, one in January and one in September. Two brands of garment steamers , one in February and one in April. Laptop AC adapters in February.

, one in February and one in April. Laptop AC adapters in February. Three types of mugs : metallic mugs in March, glass mugs in June, and travel mugs in December.

: metallic mugs in March, glass mugs in June, and travel mugs in December. Lawnmowers and pressure washer engines in May.

in May. Blending containers and blade bases in June.

in June. Wireless charging power banks in June.

in June. Steam cleaners in July.

in July. Slide-in electric ranges in August. Fire pits in October.

in August. Fire pits in October. Wall beds , in November.

, in November. Oven gloves in December.

And there were eight products linked to deaths:

Infant swings: Five infant deaths between 2012 and 2022 before the product was recalled in 2024.

Five infant deaths between 2012 and 2022 before the product was recalled in 2024. Spa pumps: The spa pump is linked to a fatal fire in Kansas City, MO, which killed one person in January 2024.

The spa pump is linked to a fatal fire in Kansas City, MO, which killed one person in January 2024. Portable power stations: A 79-year -old man in Bradenton, Fla., died of smoke inhalation from a fire involving this product in 2022.

A 79-year -old man in Bradenton, Fla., died of smoke inhalation from a fire involving this product in 2022. Bookcases: A bookcase tipped over and killed a 4-year-old child in August 2023.

A bookcase tipped over and killed a 4-year-old child in August 2023. Rechargeable integrated lights: A person died after the product is believed to have caused a fire in their home.

A person died after the product is believed to have caused a fire in their home. Adult bed rails from Medline Industries (two deaths,) Medical King (one death) and Essential Medical Supply (three deaths, two since a 2021 recall.)

