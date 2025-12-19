Instacart will pay $60 million to customers for allegedly deceptive practices

Instacart will pay $60 million in consumer refunds to settle Federal Trade Commission allegations that the grocery delivery company used deceptive practices that raised the cost of shopping.

The FTC says Instacart misled shoppers about “free delivery,” satisfaction guarantees, and automatic enrollment into its Instacart+ subscription program.

A proposed court order would bar the company from deceptive pricing and subscription tactics and require clearer disclosures and express consumer consent.



The Federal Trade Commission has announced that grocery delivery provider Instacart has agreed to pay $60 million in refunds to consumers as part of a settlement resolving allegations that the company engaged in widespread deceptive practices.

According to the FTC, those practices harmed shoppers and increased the overall cost of grocery delivery for Americans.

Under the proposed settlement, Instacart must also stop the misleading conduct identified by the agency. Consumers who were charged for Instacart+ memberships without their express, informed consent will be eligible for refunds.

“Instacart misled consumers by advertising free delivery services, and then charging consumers to have groceries delivered, and failing to disclose to consumers who signed up for a free trial that they would be automatically enrolled into its subscription program,” said Christopher Mufarrige, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. He added that the agency is closely monitoring online delivery services to ensure companies compete transparently on price and delivery terms.

As of now, the FTC has not yet provided detailed specifics about how affected consumers will receive their refunds in the Instacart settlement. The agency typically releases that information — including the refund distribution process and whether consumers need to file a claim — only after the court approves the final order and the refund program is established.

Not so free

The FTC alleges that Instacart falsely advertised “free delivery” on first orders, even though consumers were still required to pay mandatory service fees. Those fees, which can add up to 15% to the cost of an order, were not clearly disclosed to shoppers, according to the agency.

Regulators also took issue with Instacart’s claims of a “100% satisfaction guarantee.” The FTC says the language suggested consumers would receive full refunds if they were dissatisfied, but in practice, customers who experienced late deliveries or poor service were often offered only small credits for future orders rather than refunds. In addition, the FTC alleges that Instacart obscured refund options within its self-service menu, leading many consumers to believe credits were their only option.

Another major focus of the complaint was Instacart’s handling of its Instacart+ subscription program. The FTC alleges that the company failed to clearly disclose that consumers who signed up for a free trial would be automatically charged at the end of the trial period. The agency also says Instacart did not adequately explain its restrictive refund policies, resulting in hundreds of thousands of consumers being charged membership fees without receiving benefits or refunds.

As part of the proposed settlement order, Instacart would be prohibited from misrepresenting delivery costs and satisfaction guarantees. The company would also be required to clearly and conspicuously disclose subscription terms and obtain express informed consent before enrolling consumers in programs that involve automatic charges unless customers actively opt out.

The FTC approved the stipulated final order by a 2–0 vote and filed it in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. If approved and signed by a federal judge, the order will carry the force of law.