Write a review
  2. News
  3. Consumer Legal Protections and Settlements

Texas gets $9.5 million settlement from Booking for 'junk fee' charges

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Texas AG Ken Paxton secures a $9.5M settlement from Booking Holdings for deceptive hotel pricing practices.

The state alleged that Booking advertised artificially low room rates

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has won a $9.5 million settlement with Booking Holdings Inc., operator of the Booking.com site, for deceptively marketing hotel room prices to consumers by omitting mandatory fees. This settlement marks the largest amount recovered by a state related to “junk fee” practices against any hotel or online travel agency.  

Paxton’s lawsuit against the company, which operates Booking.com, Priceline.com, and Kayak.com, alleged that Booking engaged in illegal practices by enticing consumers initially with artificially low room rates that were not actually available. The lawsuit also argued that Booking obscured mandatory fees by grouping them with funds owed to the government as part of the “Taxes and Fees” line item at checkout. This gave Booking an unfair and unlawful advantage over honest companies that were transparent in displaying the actual initial price of rooms.  

“Deceiving Texans by hiding fees is both a deeply unethical business practice and a violation of the law. Yet, that’s exactly what Booking chose to do, and now it’s time for the company to pay for their unlawful actions,” said Paxton. “I will always stand up for Texas consumers and ensure that corporations are fully complying with state law. Texans deserve transparency when looking at prices, and there will be accountability for any company that chooses to unlawfully mislead consumers.” 

The settlement’s terms require Booking to disclose any fees added on to a hotel room’s price upfront, allowing consumers to more efficiently shop and compare prices.   

Paxton has previously reached agreements with Marriott, Omni, Choice Hotels, and Hilton to ensure that hotel companies are transparent and disclose any fees upfront to consumers. Additionally, his efforts helped spur new federal regulations cracking down on “junk fees.”  

Stay informed

Sign up for The Daily Consumer

Get the latest on recalls, scams, lawsuits, and more

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.