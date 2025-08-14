Judge rejects dismissal motion: A Washington, D.C. Superior Court ruled the National Consumers League’s (NCL) case against Starbucks can move forward.

Claims of misleading sourcing: NCL alleges Starbucks falsely markets its coffee and tea as “100% ethically sourced.”

Focus on transparency: The consumer group says the lawsuit is about protecting the public’s right to truth in product claims.

The National Consumers League (NCL) secured a key legal win in its battle against Starbucks after a District of Columbia Superior Court judge denied the coffee giant’s motion to dismiss a high-profile lawsuit. The case, filed in January 2024, challenges Starbucks’ longstanding claims that its coffee and tea are “100% ethically sourced.”

“This decision is a major step forward,” said Sally Greenberg, NCL’s CEO, in a statement. “Consumers have a right to truthful information under Washington, D.C. law. NCL will pursue our case holding Starbucks accountable as we fight for the consumer’s right to truth, transparency, and basic human rights in the products they consume.”

The case against Starbucks

NCL alleges that Starbucks’ marketing does not reflect the reality of its supply chain. According to the lawsuit, some farms linked to the company’s suppliers have been connected to child labor and other serious labor abuses, directly contradicting Starbucks’ “100% ethical” claims.

The consumer advocacy group says Starbucks has engaged in delay tactics for more than a year and a half, but the court’s ruling clears the way for the case to finally proceed.

Why this matters

The lawsuit is being closely watched because it tests how far companies can go in using “ethical sourcing” claims without facing legal consequences. If successful, NCL’s case could set a precedent for holding major corporations accountable for the accuracy of their sustainability and social responsibility statements.

The court’s order denying Starbucks’ motion to dismiss is now public, and NCL has vowed to press ahead in discovery and trial preparations.