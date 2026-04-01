Major U.S. retailers will no longer sell ‘male-to-male’ extension cords

Federal safety officials have pushed major online marketplaces to remove dangerous “male-to-male” extension cords from sale.

The cords can expose live electrical prongs, creating a high risk of electrocution, fire, and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Regulators are urging consumers to stop using the products immediately and dispose of them safely.

Federal regulators are warning consumers that just because a product is sold by a reputable U.S. retailer that it meets all safety standards. Some consumer products imported from China do not.

In the latest example, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has gotten agreements from major e-commerce platforms — including Walmart, eBay and AliExpress — to remove hazardous “male-to-male” extension cords from their listings, stepping up a long-running effort to keep the products out of American homes.

The cords, sometimes referred to as “suicide cords,” feature two male ends with exposed prongs. When plugged into a power source, those prongs can become energized, posing a severe risk of electrocution or fire. Federal officials say the products have no legitimate household use and should never be used under any circumstances.

“These cords pose a serious risk of fire and electrocution,” said CPSC Acting Chairman Peter Feldman in a statement. “We are now taking the next step by securing delisting commitments from e-commerce platforms to remove these dangerous products from the marketplace.”

The agency also warned that the cords are frequently used in a hazardous practice known as “backfeeding,” in which a generator is connected directly to a home’s electrical system. This can energize power lines unexpectedly, putting users, utility workers, and others at risk of serious injury or death.

Additional risk

Compounding the danger, the cords are typically short, increasing the likelihood that generators will be operated too close to homes or in enclosed spaces. That raises the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, a potentially fatal hazard.

The recalled-style cords were commonly sold in blue, red, or yellow and feature three-prong black plugs on both ends. They were manufactured in China and sold online by multiple third-party sellers across the platforms. Among those identified by regulators are Shenzhen Lieniao Import & Export, Wz-Ei Co. Ltd., Ganjiang New District Yuslow Toys Sales Co. Ltd., and several other China-based companies operating storefronts on eBay and AliExpress.

According to the CPSC, those sellers have not responded to requests for recalls or additional product information. Despite that, the agency said it was able to work directly with the marketplaces to remove the listings and secure commitments to identify and delist similar products going forward.

Consumers who have purchased the cords are urged to stop using them immediately. The CPSC advises unplugging the cords carefully and avoiding contact with the exposed prongs before disposing of them.

The agency said the action is part of a broader effort to prevent hazardous products from reaching U.S. consumers through online marketplaces, where oversight of third-party sellers has been an ongoing challenge.