Illegal gambling class actions pile up against online sweepstakes firms

Dozens of lawsuits accuse sweepstakes casinos of operating illegal gambling platforms

Utah has emerged as a focal point due to its strict gambling ban and double-damages law

Attorneys warn companies to avoid states taking aggressive enforcement stances

A wave of class action lawsuits is targeting companies that offer online “sweepstakes” casino games, with plaintiffs alleging the platforms amount to illegal gambling in states that strictly prohibit wagering.

At least 23 class actions were filed in federal court in Utah last month alone, according to court records, marking a sharp escalation in litigation against companies that allow users to purchase virtual coins to play casino-style games that can lead to cash-equivalent prizes. The lawsuits are part of a broader national trend that has drawn increasing scrutiny from regulators, courts, and gaming attorneys.

Utah becomes a litigation hotspot

All of the recent Utah cases were brought by plaintiffs’ firm Peters Scofield and Hedin, which accuse sweepstakes operators of violating Utah’s explicit ban on online gambling. The complaints allege that companies market their products as legal entertainment or promotional sweepstakes while, in practice, running unlicensed gambling operations.

Under Utah law, gambling is broadly defined as risking “anything of value” on a game of chance, and the state permits plaintiffs to seek double damages for losses tied to illegal gambling. That combination has made Utah an attractive venue for class actions, even when the companies involved are based elsewhere.

One complaint describes a sweepstakes platform as “a dangerous and plainly unlawful gambling enterprise” that allows players to spend money to acquire in-game currency used in slot-style and casino games.

The lawsuits seek injunctions blocking the platforms from operating in Utah, refunds of money spent by players, and statutory damages.

How sweepstakes models are being challenged

The cases focus on the dual-currency business model common among sweepstakes casinos. Players typically buy “gold coins” for entertainment purposes and receive “sweepstakes coins” as a bonus. Those sweepstakes coins can be used to play games of chance and, in some cases, redeemed for cash or cash-equivalent prizes.

Plaintiffs argue that the structure is a legal fiction designed to evade gambling laws and that the sweepstakes coins function as a “thing of value” under state statutes. Several complaints allege the platforms mirror traditional online casinos in everything but name, offering the same economic risks and rewards without regulatory oversight.

Defendants named in recent suits include operators behind brands such as Pulsz, JefeBet, and other popular sweepstakes casino platforms. Similar lawsuits have also been filed in states including Ohio, signaling that the legal risk is not limited to Utah.

What consumers should know about online sweepstakes casinos

They may be illegal where you live

Sweepstakes casinos operate in a legal gray area. While companies often market the games as free-to-play promotions, courts and regulators in some states—especially Utah—say the platforms may violate state gambling laws. What’s legal in one state may be illegal in another.

Buying virtual coins can still count as gambling

Most sweepstakes casinos use a dual-currency system, where players buy one type of virtual coin and receive another that can be used to play games of chance. Lawsuits argue that if those games can lead to cash or cash-equivalent prizes, the activity may still qualify as gambling under state law.

You may have limited consumer protections

Unlike licensed casinos, sweepstakes platforms often operate without oversight from state gaming regulators. That can mean fewer safeguards around fairness, dispute resolution, or responsible gaming—and less recourse if something goes wrong.

Refunds are not guaranteed

If a court ultimately finds a platform is operating illegally, players are not automatically entitled to refunds. Some lawsuits seek repayment and damages, but outcomes vary, and cases can take years to resolve.

Terms of service can limit your options

Many platforms include arbitration clauses that require disputes to be resolved privately instead of in court. Some judges have enforced those clauses, which can limit consumers’ ability to join class actions.

Check your state laws before playing

Consumer advocates recommend reviewing your state’s gambling laws before spending money on sweepstakes casino sites. If a platform appears to require payment to play games of chance with prize outcomes, it may carry legal and financial risk.

Legal experts urge caution for operators

Gaming attorneys say the surge in lawsuits reflects growing skepticism toward the sweepstakes casino model, particularly in states with aggressive enforcement histories.

Jeremy Kleiman, a member at Saiber who advises gaming and technology clients, has warned companies to steer clear of states that have brought enforcement actions against sweepstakes operators or are considering legislation targeting the industry. Even where companies ultimately prevail, the cost of defending dozens of class actions can be substantial.

Some operators have succeeded in slowing litigation by pointing to arbitration clauses in user agreements, but courts have not been uniform in their rulings. In several cases, judges have allowed claims to proceed past early dismissal stages.

Broader pressure on the industry

The class actions come amid heightened regulatory attention to online gaming models that blur the line between entertainment and gambling. State regulators and attorneys general in multiple jurisdictions are reviewing whether sweepstakes casinos comply with local law, while advertising platforms have tightened policies governing how the sites can be promoted.

Consumer advocates argue the lawsuits highlight gaps in oversight that leave players exposed to financial harm without the protections that apply to licensed gambling.

As litigation continues to mount, legal observers say the sweepstakes casino industry may face a pivotal moment—one that could force major changes to business models or push lawmakers to clarify whether the platforms can legally operate at all.