$2.67 billion finally headed for Blue Cross Blue Shield policyholders

Millions of former and current Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) policyholders are finally set to receive payouts from a $2.67 billion antitrust class-action settlement, with checks expected to begin going out in May 2026.

The settlement resolves claims that more than 30 BCBS plans unlawfully limited competition in health insurance markets, a case first filed in 2013.

Roughly $2 billion of the fund will go to approved claimants after legal fees, with individual payments varying widely based on premiums paid and coverage type.

After more than a decade of litigation and lengthy delays, payouts from one of the largest antitrust settlements in U.S. health insurance history are finally about to reach the wallets of millions of Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) policyholders.

Beginning in May, approved claimants who filed valid claims by the Nov. 5, 2021 deadline will receive money from a $2.67 billion settlement fund created to resolve allegations that BCBS plans unlawfully limited competition among themselves in selling health insurance and administrative services.

Long road to payment

The class-action lawsuit was originally filed in 2013, accusing more than 30 independent BCBS insurance plans of violating federal antitrust laws by agreeing not to compete nationally — a practice plaintiffs said led to higher premiums and fewer choices for consumers. BCBS has consistently denied wrongdoing but agreed to the settlement to avoid further litigation costs and risks.

Although a settlement was reached in October 2020, payouts were delayed for years as appeals were litigated and administrators painstakingly reviewed millions of claims to determine eligibility. The final legal hurdles were cleared in 2024, paving the way for distribution of funds this spring.

How much and who gets paid

Of the total $2.67 billion settlement, roughly $2 billion remains available to claimants after allocating about $667 million for plaintiffs’ attorneys’ fees and other expenses.

Payment amounts will vary widely. Factors include:

The total premiums paid by an individual or group during the settlement period;

Whether coverage was fully insured or self-funded; and

The number of valid claims ultimately accepted.

Estimates from settlement administrators and public filings suggest that average payouts could be in the low hundreds of dollars per claimant, though exact amounts won’t be finalized until funds are disbursed.

Eligible claimants include individuals and groups who were enrolled in BCBS individual or group insurance plans between Feb. 7, 2008, and Oct. 16, 2020, or in self-funded accounts between Sept. 1, 2015, and Oct. 16, 2020. Dependents and beneficiaries are not eligible for payouts.

What happens now

Settlement administrators have begun sending claim determination notices by mail and email, informing policyholders whether their claims were accepted and providing details about payment amounts.

Payments will be processed in the coming weeks and months, with delivery methods expected to include mailed checks, digital payments, or prepaid cards depending on claimant choice.