Arizona AG sues Hefty maker for 'misleading' recycling claims

Lawsuit accuses Reynolds Consumer Products of “greenwashing” Hefty recycling bags

Packaging suggested bags were recyclable and suitable for recyclables, state says

AG Mayes seeks injunction, restitution, and civil penalties for Arizona consumers

Lawsuit targets Hefty “recycling” bags

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced a lawsuit Tuesday against Reynolds Consumer Products, the company behind the Hefty brand, accusing it of deceiving consumers by marketing its “Blue,” “Clear,” and “Recycling” bags as recyclable and suitable for collecting recyclable materials.

State officials say that in reality, plastic trash bags are generally not recyclable in municipal recycling facilities and often contaminate or render entire batches of recyclables unrecyclable.

Mayes: “corporate greed” misled consumers

“Corporate greed was prioritized over being honest to consumers,” Mayes said. “Reynolds lied on the packaging, misled Arizonans, and profited off of well-meaning consumers who simply wanted to protect our state by recycling. Companies who ‘greenwash’ will be held accountable by my office.”

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Reynolds profited by charging higher prices for products falsely promoted as environmentally friendly. Instead of helping with recycling, the bags contributed to plastic waste and diverted recyclable items to landfills.

Complaint cites years of misleading packaging

The lawsuit alleges Reynolds engaged in deceptive practices dating back to at least 2019. That year, Hefty boxes prominently labeled “RECYCLING” displayed clear or blue bags filled with recyclable items like bottles and paper. The packaging claimed the bags were “perfect for all your recycling needs” and featured the recycling symbol and imagery of recycling trucks.

Although Reynolds updated the packaging in 2022 and again in 2024, the Attorney General says the boxes continued to use recycling-associated images and text. Even the latest version, renamed “Clear” or “Blue” bags, depicts recyclables inside the bags while noting in fine print that “these bags are not recyclable.”

The complaint argues each version of the packaging violated the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act and misled consumers into believing the products supported sustainable recycling.

State seeks injunction and penalties

Mayes is asking the court to permanently bar Reynolds from deceptive marketing, provide restitution to consumers who were misled, and impose civil penalties.

The lawsuit also highlights the impact of soft plastics on Arizona recycling facilities, noting that plastic bags clog sorting equipment and force shutdowns, worsening the state’s waste challenges.