Trader Joe’s settles receipt lawsuit: Who qualifies and how to claim

Trader Joe’s agreed to a $7.4 million class action settlement over claims it printed too many digits of customers’ card numbers on receipts.

Eligible shoppers could receive about $100 each, depending on how many claims are filed.

Consumers must file a claim by June 9, 2026 to receive compensation.

Trader Joe’s customers who paid with a credit or debit card several years ago may now be entitled to a cash payout as part of a newly announced class action settlement.

The grocery chain agreed this week to pay $7.4 million to resolve allegations that it violated the federal Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act (FACTA), a law designed to protect consumers from identity theft.

What the lawsuit claims

The lawsuit centered on receipts issued at some Trader Joe’s stores between March 5, 2019, and July 19, 2019. According to court filings, certain receipts displayed both the first six and last four digits of customers’ credit or debit card numbers — more information than allowed under federal law.

Plaintiffs argued that exposing those digits increased the risk of identity theft, though Trader Joe’s has denied wrongdoing and says no cases of fraud were reported.

Who is eligible for compensation

Consumers may qualify for a payout if they meet all of the following criteria:

Used a credit or debit card at a Trader Joe’s store.

Made the purchase during the window from March 5 to July 19, 2019.

Received a receipt that showed both the first six and last four digits of their card number.

Not every transaction or store was affected, meaning eligibility depends on whether the receipt formatting issue occurred in that specific purchase.

Roughly 757,000 customers are estimated to fall within the eligible class.

How much money consumers could receive

Each valid claimant is expected to receive around $102, though the final amount may vary depending on how many people file claims and the deduction of legal fees and costs.

In general, fewer claims mean larger individual payouts, while more claims reduce the per-person amount.

How to file a claim

Consumers who believe they qualify can submit a claim in several ways:

Online through the official settlement website

By mail using a printed claim form

By phone via the settlement administrator

Some consumers may have received a notice with a Claim ID and PIN, but claims can still be submitted without it in many cases.

Key deadlines to know

June 9, 2026 — Deadline to file a claim or opt out

August 10, 2026 — Final court approval hearing

Payments are expected about 45 days after final approval, assuming no appeals

Filing a claim comes with a tradeoff: those who accept payment will give up the right to sue Trader Joe’s separately over the same issue. Consumers who prefer to retain that right must opt out of the settlement before the deadline.