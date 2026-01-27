Homebuyers take on Rocket Mortgage in class action suit

Homebuyers file class-action lawsuit against Rocket Mortgage alleging illegal steering practices

Plaintiffs say Rocket’s referral network pushed buyers into costly loans and inflated home prices

Case claims violations of federal consumer protections and could impact borrowers going back to 2019

A new class-action lawsuit has been filed against Rocket Mortgage and related companies.

The suit alleges that the mortgage company engaged in illegal practices that steered homebuyers into loans that weren’t in their best interests — and ultimately cost them more money. This consumer-focused legal challenge, brought by plaintiffs from across the country, takes aim at practices that critics say inflated home prices and limited borrowers’ options.

“Everyday families rely on the laws governing our nation’s real estate market for fairness and transparency, and we believe Rocket has failed to play by the rules,” Steve W. Berman, managing partner and co-founder of the consumer-protection law firm Hagens Berman, said in a news release.

“We believe at least hundreds of thousands of consumers have been duped by Rocket’s tricks, and judging by its year-over-year revenue, its scheme has worked.”

Details of the suit

The lawsuit, filed on January 26, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, centers on Rocket’s referral network. The suit is examining the ways that real estate agents were funneled leads and then allegedly expected to push clients toward Rocket Mortgage’s financing – even when other lenders might offer better terms.

According to the complaint, Rocket Homes operated a widespread referral system (until it acquired Redfin in 2025) that required participating agents to pay a hefty percentage fee to Rocket. In exchange, those agents were encouraged — plaintiffs say pressured — to steer buyers into Rocket’s mortgage products instead of shopping around.

The plaintiffs argue this practice violated federal consumer protection laws, including the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA), which prohibits kickbacks or other incentives that interfere with a homebuyer’s ability to make an informed decision. They claim Rocket’s network effectively limited competition, resulting in borrowers receiving loans with higher rates and fewer cost-saving opportunities.

The lawsuit seeks various forms of relief, from damages to court-ordered changes in how Rocket and its affiliates operate.

Consumer advocates and attorneys say this case is part of a broader trend of scrutiny on real estate and mortgage industry referral networks, following other major lawsuits alleging inflated costs and lack of transparency.

What this means for homebuyers

Here’s what consumers should know and consider:

Understand all your loan options. Don’t just go with the first mortgage offer you get — compare rates, terms, fees and the total cost of borrowing from different lenders before signing anything.

Ask hard questions. If an agent or lender is steering you toward a particular product, ask why and whether you’d financially benefit from exploring alternatives.

Know your rights. Federal laws like RESPA exist to protect borrowers from hidden incentives that could steer your decisions — and lawsuits like this aim to enforce those protections.

If you bought a home and used Rocket Mortgage or Quicken Loans to finance at any time since Jan. 1, 2019, find out more about your rights here.