LG sued after ranges started fires, killed pets, damaged property

LG is facing a class-action lawsuit after its ranges started dangerous fires.

Earlier in February, the appliance maker recalled around 500,000 of its LG Slide-In Ranges and Freestanding Ranges because of faulty knobs that can be accidentally switched on by people or pets, which caused dozens of fires that injured people, killed pets and damaged property.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which handles recalls, said it received at least 86 reports of unintentional activation of the front-mounted knobs, leading to more than 28 fires and at least five fires causing property damage totaling more than $340,000.

At least eight minor injuries have been reported, including burns, the CPSC said, and there have been reports of three fires killing pets.

Recalled LG Range Model LDE4411. Image via CPSC.

The lawsuit, filed Feb. 17, alleged LG was aware of the faulty knobs and kept selling the ranges without disclosing the dangers, ClassAction.org reported.

The ranges sold at Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, Lowe’s and other stores nationwide and online at LG.com for between $1,400 and $2,650, depending upon the model, from 2015 through January 2025.

Lawyers from firms Sultzer & Lipari and Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo are representing a Mississippi resident, but they aim to represent anyone in the U.S. who bought the ranges from 2015 through Jan. 2025.

Lawyers on the case Philip J. Furia and Jason P. Sultzer can be reached at furiap@thesultzerlawgroup.com and sultzerj@thesultzerlawgroup.com, respectively.

LG didn't immediately respond to ConsumerAffairs's request for comment.

For the recall, LG said it was providing buyers with a warning label that reminds users of the ranges' lock out and control lock function.

