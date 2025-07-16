Consumers face uphill battle canceling subscriptions after court action

A federal appeals court strikes down FTC rule that would have forced companies to offer easy online cancellations.

Consumers share horror stories of hidden fees, endless phone calls, and opaque processes to quit subscriptions.

Lawmakers may face pressure to act as subscription traps remain a widespread—and profitable—tactic.

For countless consumers, trying to cancel a subscription remains a frustrating, time-consuming ordeal — and now it may stay that way for the foreseeable future. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit has vacated the Federal Trade Commission’s “click-to-cancel” rule, dashing hopes for a streamlined, one-click way to escape recurring charges.

The court, in a 2-1 decision, ruled that the FTC overstepped its authority, finding the rule represented “a significant expansion of the Commission’s rulemaking powers without explicit congressional authorization.” The FTC’s rule, finalized in March 2024, would have forced businesses to allow consumers to cancel subscriptions through the same easy online channels they used to sign up, without hurdles like retention calls or buried web pages.

Instead, consumers remain stuck in digital mazes, as highlighted by numerous personal stories shared with The Guardian newspaper. From streaming services to gym memberships, the tales paint a grim picture of companies exploiting complicated systems to keep charging people who want out.

‘A behemoth worthy of a takedown’

Chris Cooper, of Pennsylvania, found himself locked in a dispute with Verizon over canceling home internet. After being stonewalled, he was offered $500 — but only if he signed a confidentiality agreement. “Verizon is a behemoth, whose intentionally complex and restrictive practices are worthy of a takedown,” he said. He refused the hush money, determined to keep pushing for change.

Other consumers discovered they’d accidentally signed up for subscriptions buried in fine print. Kaja in New York booked a flight through Kayak, only to be enrolled in a subscription service from eDreams without realizing it. Even after supposedly canceling, she saw fees deducted from her account a year later.

Ella in San Diego, California, has been struggling to cancel her daughter’s Roblox subscription. “The only way to get out of these things is to change cards,” she vented. “Very infuriating!”

Jacob, a government worker in Washington state, described quitting services like Netflix, Amazon, and Tinder as a tangled process of hidden links, extra steps, and ongoing billing cycles. “My life is better now,” he said after finally cutting ties.

Aggressive retention tactics

Subscription traps extend beyond the digital world. Rob, a software engineer in Virginia, tried to end his pest control contract. Even after sending a formal letter, the company insisted he call the service center — and sent field employees to his home unannounced.

Pamela, a retiree in Los Angeles, fought the Burbank YMCA after it doubled her membership fees without notice. The YMCA debited her bank account for months until she physically camped out in their office and refused to leave without a refund.

Some stories highlight emotional tolls as well. Kathleen, 68, from Washington, DC, said her attempts to cancel Hulu involved hours on the phone and condescending staff. “I presume I can finally cancel when I’m dead,” she said.

What next?

For now, the collapse of the FTC’s rule means companies are free to keep complicated cancellation processes in place, although consumers do have a few options.

One technique that a ConsumerAffairs reporter has used for years focuses on the payment method, usually a credit card. His very simple email reads: