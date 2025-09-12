Justice Department sues Uber over treatment of riders with disabilities

Lawsuit says Uber drivers continue to turn away riders with service animals and wheelchairs

Justice Department accuses company of violating Americans With Disabilities Act

Uber rejects claims, says it enforces zero-tolerance policy for discrimination

The U.S. Justice Department has sued Uber Technologies Inc., alleging the ride-sharing company has repeatedly failed to accommodate passengers with disabilities.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in federal court in Northern California, claims Uber drivers routinely refuse rides to people traveling with service animals or stowable wheelchairs. Federal attorneys said such denials violate the Americans With Disabilities Act, which guarantees equal access to public services and businesses.

This is not the first time Uber has faced disability-related complaints. In 2021, the company agreed to pay more than $2 million to tens of thousands of riders and make policy changes after the government accused it of charging discriminatory fees to people with disabilities.

Uber pushed back against the new lawsuit. “Riders who use guide dogs or other assistive devices deserve a safe, respectful, and welcoming experience on Uber — full stop,” a spokesperson said. The company said it enforces a zero-tolerance rule for confirmed denials of service and may permanently remove drivers who violate the policy.

Every driver must agree to the company’s U.S. service animal policy and accessibility rules before they can use the Uber app. The company also offers an option for riders to alert drivers in advance if they will be traveling with a service animal. But the Justice Department said those measures haven’t stopped ongoing discrimination.

Uber’s shares trimmed earlier gains after the lawsuit was announced, rising 0.7% in New York afternoon trading.

What it means for riders