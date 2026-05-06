Apple agrees to $250 million settlement over delayed Siri AI features

Apple has agreed to pay $250 million to settle a lawsuit alleging it misled consumers about AI-powered Siri features that were heavily promoted but delayed or unavailable.

Eligible U.S. customers who bought certain iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models could receive between $25 and $95 per device if the settlement is approved.

The case highlights growing scrutiny over how tech companies market artificial intelligence features before they are fully ready.

Apple has agreed to pay $250 million to settle a class-action lawsuit accusing the company of misleading consumers about the capabilities of its AI-enhanced Siri assistant. If approved, it would be one of the largest consumer-related settlements in the company’s history.

The lawsuit centered on Apple’s rollout of “Apple Intelligence,” the company’s artificial intelligence platform introduced alongside the iPhone 16 lineup in 2024. Consumers alleged Apple aggressively marketed a more advanced, personalized Siri experience that was not actually available when the devices launched.

Court filings show the settlement would apply to U.S. consumers who purchased eligible iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, or iPhone 16 models between June 10, 2024, and March 29, 2025.

Depending on how many claims are filed, consumers could receive payments ranging from $25 to as much as $95 per device.

Apple denied wrongdoing but agreed to settle the claims to avoid prolonged litigation. In a statement reported by multiple outlets, the company said it wanted to remain focused on “delivering the most innovative products and services” to customers.

Why consumers sued

The complaint argued that Apple created unrealistic expectations by advertising Siri features that either arrived much later than promised or had not yet launched at all. Plaintiffs claimed they purchased expensive new iPhones, believing the AI functionality would be immediately available.

The lawsuit also cited findings from the BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division, which reportedly concluded that Apple’s marketing language — including claims that Apple Intelligence was “available now” — could mislead consumers into thinking the upgraded Siri experience was already active.

Apple did release some AI features over time, including Genmoji, writing tools, and ChatGPT integration. However, the more ambitious Siri overhaul remained delayed, frustrating some customers and fueling criticism that the company announced capabilities before they were ready for users.

What it means for consumers

The settlement could become an important test case for how technology companies market artificial intelligence products.

Consumer advocates say the lawsuit demonstrates the need for clearer disclosures when companies advertise future AI capabilities. As AI becomes a major selling point for smartphones and other electronics, regulators and courts may increasingly scrutinize whether advertised features are fully functional at launch.

For consumers, the case is also a reminder to treat “coming soon” technology claims cautiously. Many AI tools are still evolving, and companies sometimes announce features months before they are ready for widespread use.

The proposed settlement still requires court approval before payments can be distributed.