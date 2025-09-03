Klobuchar, lawmakers urge court to protect Consumer Product Safety Commission

Sen. Amy Klobuchar leads 25 members of Congress in filing an amicus brief to safeguard the CPSC’s independence.

The move follows the Trump administration’s attempt to oust three sitting commissioners.

Consumer advocates warn political interference could cost lives and compromise product safety.

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and 25 other members of Congress have filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, urging the court to preserve the independence and effectiveness of the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) after the Trump administration sought to remove three sitting commissioners earlier this year.

At issue are the attempted dismissals of Commissioners Alexander Hoehn-Saric, Richard Trumka, and Mary T. Boyle, which critics say violated the law and threatened the nonpartisan mission of the CPSC.

“The National Consumers League applauds Senator Klobuchar and her fellow amici for defending the spirit and letter of the law, decades of Supreme Court precedent, and the CPSC’s ability to carry out its lifesaving mission,” said Daniel Greene, Senior Director of Consumer Protection & Product Safety at the group.

The National Consumers League, Consumer Federation of America, and other consumer advocates also submitted a separate amicus brief, stressing that the agency’s independence allows it to rely on scientific expertise rather than politics in protecting consumers from dangerous products.

“The CPSC’s independence ensures that the agency is mission-driven, guided by experts and science, and insulated from changing political tides,” the groups wrote. “Silencing the voices of subject-matter experts with whom you politically disagree does not improve government efficiency. It just leads to more unnecessary deaths and more unnecessary injuries.”

The filing builds on previous advocacy efforts. In July, the National Consumers League organized a letter signed by more than 100 stakeholders urging the administration to stop its efforts to remove the three Democratic commissioners.