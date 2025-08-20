Lawsuit alleges dangerous sensitivity in VW's touch controls

Two plaintiffs accuse Volkswagen ID.4 capacitive steering-wheel buttons of accidentally reactivating adaptive cruise control—with potentially dangerous sudden acceleration—as little as a light brush from a hand.

At least one driver sustained damage exceeding $14,000 and a bruised hand, while others reported incidents near parking maneuvers; complaints have also been filed with the NHTSA.

Volkswagen had already committed to phasing out these touch controls—but the lawsuit argues current owners remain at risk—and claims violations of warranties and consumer protection laws in multiple states.

Volkswagen is being sued in a proposed class-action over its use of touch-sensitive steering-wheel buttons in 2021–2023 ID.4 models. The lawsuit, filed in New Jersey by two owners, contends that these overly responsive controls can unintentionally activate adaptive cruise control, even from a mere light brush of the hand.

One plaintiff says her ID.4 lurched forward after accidentally brushing the control while parking, resulting in more than $14,000 worth of damage to the vehicle’s undercarriage—and a bruised hand. Other drivers have voiced similar concerns to the NHTSA, describing sudden acceleration incidents, unintended emergency braking failures, and injuries—all tied to allegedly faulty steering wheel touch panels, according to Motor1.com.

The lawsuit claims Volkswagen failed to inform customers about the defect, neglected to offer repairs or reimbursements, and violated various legal protections, including warranty breaches and state-level consumer laws in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

The road ahead

Volkswagen has already indicated it will phase out capacitive steering wheel controls in favor of physical buttons—beginning with forthcoming models such as the all‑electric ID.2all. However, plaintiffs argue this shift does nothing for current owners, leaving them exposed to unpredictable and hazardous control activation.