Kroger finalizes $1.37 billion settlement for selling opioids improperly

Kroger has finalized its $1.37 billion settlement over its role in the opioid crisis, the company and state attorneys general said Monday.

The agreement will settle most of claims made by states, counties and Native American tribes that accused Kroger of fueling the opioid crisis, an epidemic that has claimed more than half a million deaths from drug overdoses after Americans were easily prescribed and became hooked on prescriptions such as OxyContin and Vicodin.

The groups accused Kroger of selling opioids at its pharmacies that led to addiction and drug overdoses without checking if they were overprescribed.

Under the settlement, which was agreed to in principle in September 2023, Kroger's pharmacies will also have to more closely monitor, report and share data about suspicious activities surrounding opioid prescriptions.

“The finalization of this settlement, originally reached in September 2023, will deliver over $1.2 billion in support of opioid abatement efforts nationwide while resolving nearly all the outstanding opioid-related claims against the company,” a Kroger spokesperson said.

But Kroger has said the settlement isn't an admission of wrongdoing.

Kroger is one of the country's largest grocery companies, operating in 35 states and also owning other store brands such as Ralph's and Dillons.

Where is the money from the Kroger opioid settlement going?

Payments are divided among the groups: Most of the money is going to states and local governments and a smaller share to Native American tribes.

For instance, $122 million is going to California to fund programs preventing opioid addiction. Payments are expected to start in 2025.

"The funds secured in this settlement will allow the state and eligible cities and counties to continue addressing the harms inflicted by this epidemic through comprehensive prevention, treatment and recovery programs, and other resources," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement.

Other big chains, including Walgreens, CVS and Walmart, have also recently agreed to similar settlements over selling opioids.