Deadline for claiming part of the Avis settlement is fast approaching

Consumers affected by the 2024 Avis data breach have until June 21, 2026 to file a claim for compensation from a class action settlement.

Eligible consumers could receive reimbursement of up to $5,000 for documented losses tied to the breach, plus an additional cash payment.

The lawsuit alleges hackers accessed sensitive customer information, including driver’s license and credit card data, during a cyberattack in August 2024.

Consumers whose personal information was exposed in a 2024 Avis data breach are running out of time to file claims in a class action settlement that could provide compensation for financial losses and other damages.

However, if you’re eligible, it’s worth staking a claim. Some customers could receive up to $5,000.

Under the proposed settlement, consumers affected by the breach have until June 21, 2026 to submit a claim online or by mail.

The lawsuit stems from a cybersecurity incident that Avis says occurred between Aug. 3 and Aug. 6, 2024. According to court documents, hackers allegedly gained access to sensitive customer information, including names, driver’s license numbers, credit card numbers and expiration dates, dates of birth, and phone numbers.

Avis denied wrongdoing but agreed to settle the litigation. The case is pending in U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Who is eligible

The settlement covers U.S. residents whose personal information was compromised in the data breach and who received notice from Avis that their information may have been affected.

Consumers can seek reimbursement for documented out-of-pocket losses related to the breach, including fraud losses, bank fees, credit monitoring expenses, and identity theft costs, up to a maximum of $5,000. Eligible consumers may also receive a pro rata cash payment even if they did not experience documented financial losses.

To obtain reimbursement for losses, consumers must provide supporting documentation showing the expenses were more likely than not connected to the breach.

How to file

Claims may be submitted through the official settlement website, AvisDataSecuritySettlement.com, or by mailing a completed claim form to the settlement administrator.

The deadline to opt out of the settlement or object to its terms is May 22, 2026. A final approval hearing is scheduled for July 28, 2026.