$28 Million settlement reached in SiriusXM telemarketing lawsuit

SiriusXM agreed to a $28 million settlement in a nationwide class action lawsuit over unwanted telemarketing calls alleging violations of federal “Do Not Call” rules.

Eligible people can receive a **pro rata payment of up to $1,500 if they file a claim by the deadline.

Compensation is available to U.S. residents who received repeated sales calls between April 27, 2019 and October 31, 2025 and were not paying subscribers or asked to be placed on no-call lists.

SiriusXM Radio LLC has agreed to pay $28 million to resolve a major class action lawsuit accusing the satellite radio provider of making unsolicited telemarketing calls to consumers who had registered on federal or internal do-not-call lists.

The proposed settlement stems from alleged violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and similar state and federal laws, which govern how and when companies may contact consumers by phone.

The lawsuit claimed that SiriusXM repeatedly called landlines, wireless phones, and mobile numbers to pitch its radio services — even after consumers asked the company to stop contacting them. SiriusXM has denied liability but agreed to the settlement to avoid protracted litigation and additional legal costs.

Do you qualify for compensation?

Eligible individuals can receive a share of the settlement fund if they meet specific criteria tied to the telemarketing calls they received:

To qualify for a payout, a person must:

Be a natural person residing in the United States.

Have received more than one telephone solicitation call from SiriusXM (or on its behalf) on a landline, wireless, or mobile phone within any 12-month period between April 27, 2019 and October 31, 2025.

Not have been a self-paying SiriusXM subscriber at the time of the first call or before the second call.

Have either received calls more than 31 days after registering the number on the National Do Not Call Registry or received calls after asking SiriusXM to put the number on its internal do-not-call list.

If more than one person in the same household meets these criteria, each eligible individual may file a separate claim.

How much could you get?

Settlement payments will be distributed on a pro rata basis, meaning the actual amount each person receives depends on the number of valid claims submitted and the remaining funds after legal and administrative costs are deducted. Participants may receive up to about $1,500 each, with final amounts determined after the claims process closes.

Payments will be issued roughly 30 days after the court grants final approval of the settlement and resolves any appeals.

Class members must submit a claim form — online or by mail — by the deadline (currently set as March 21, 2026). The claim requires basic information such as the telephone number that received the calls.

The settlement adm inistrator will provide additional details via the official settlement website, including how to file, payment options (e.g., PayPal, Venmo, check), and any updates on the final approval process.

This settlement offers relief to consumers frustrated by persistent telemarketing calls and underscores ongoing enforcement of telemarketing and consumer protection laws.