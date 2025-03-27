Trump stops over 100 enforcements against corporations, data shows

The Trump administration has rapidly halted or dropped lawsuits and other regulatory actions against corporations.

There have been 109 enforcement actions against corporations frozen or dismissed, dropped or withdrawn since Donald Trump took his second term in office, according to data from nonprofit Public Citizen.

Public Citizen said the data isn't comprehensive but "is intended to highlight significant investigations and cases."

Most of the dropped cases are from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), which goes after companies for scams and other shady practices, and the Department of Justice (DOJ).

"The administration’s effective no-enforcement policy against corporations virtually guarantees more financial scams, more workplace discrimination, more poisoning of the air and water, more food contamination, more fraud, more disease and more preventable death," Public Citizen co-president Robert Weissman said in a statement.

Many of the halted enforcement actions involve corporations that have made offerings to Trump, including through donations or pledges to invest money in the U.S.

For instance, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) dropped its case against payments platform Zelle and big banks Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America.

The CFPB had previously accused Zelle of not protecting customers from fraud.

Bank of America donated an undisclosed amount to Trump's inaguration and for his first term donated $1 million, while JPMorgan donated $500,000 in 2017, Reuters reported.

A spokesperson for Zelle, which had record-breaking more than $1 trillion of payments on its platform in 2024, previously said to ConsumerAffairs they welcomed the CFPB's decision and the "lawsuit was without merit, and legally and factually flawed."

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.