Beef eaters may profit from class action lawsuits

• Multiple meatpacking companies are accused of coordinating to inflate beef prices nationwide

• Two major settlements are awaiting court approval in federal court

• Consumers must file claims by June 30, 2026, to receive compensation

Consumers who purchased certain beef products between August 2014 and December 2019 could be eligible for compensation under a proposed antitrust settlement involving some of the nation’s largest meat producers.

The settlement stems from a federal class action lawsuit alleging that several meat manufacturers entered into a non-compete agreement that allowed them to raise beef prices by reducing competition. According to court filings and a website dedicated to the litigation, the companies allegedly agreed not to compete for market share, harming consumers who bought beef during the five-year period.

Companies named in the lawsuit include JBS USA Food Company, Swift Beef Company, JBS Packerland, Cargill, Cargill Meat Solutions Corporation, National Beef Packing Company, Tyson Foods and Tyson Fresh Meats.

Settlement amounts and court timeline

Under the proposed agreements, Tyson Foods, Inc. and Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc. have agreed to pay a combined $55 million, while Cargill has agreed to a separate $32.5 million settlement. Together, the settlements total $87.5 million.

A judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota is scheduled to hold a fairness hearing at 11 a.m. Central Time on May 12, 2026, to determine whether the settlements should receive final approval.

Even if approved, consumers should not expect immediate payments. Attorneys for the plaintiffs note that distributions can only occur after approval and once any appeals are resolved, a process that “can take time,” according to USA Today.

Tyson Foods has faced similar allegations in other cases. In October 2025, the company agreed to pay $85 million to resolve a separate consumer class action accusing it of conspiring with competitors to inflate pork prices, according to Reuters.

Which beef products are covered

The lawsuit applies to certain fresh or frozen beef products made from chuck, loin, rib or round primal cuts. Consumers qualify if they indirectly purchased these products, meaning they bought them from grocery stores or other retailers rather than directly from producers.

Several categories of beef are excluded from the settlement, including:

Premium products: USDA Prime, organic, 100% grass-fed, Wagyu and “American-style Kobe beef”

Specialty products: No Antibiotics Ever (NAE), antibiotic-free, kosher, halal and certified humane

Processed products: Ground, marinated, seasoned, flavored, breaded or fully cooked beef

The settlement administrators have created a searchable online database that allows consumers to look up specific beef cuts to determine whether they are included.

What options consumers have

Consumers affected by the alleged price-fixing have several choices, each with different legal consequences.

Those who want to receive a cash payment must submit a claim form by June 30, 2026. By doing so, they give up the right to sue Cargill and Tyson separately over the same claims.

Consumers who wish to opt out of the lawsuit entirely must submit a written exclusion request by March 30, 2026. Opting out preserves the right to sue the companies individually but eliminates eligibility for settlement payments.

Consumers may also object to the settlements by submitting a written objection by March 30, 2026. Objecting allows class members to tell the court why they believe the settlements are unfair, though objectors are still bound by the final outcome.

Those who take no action will not receive a payment and will also give up their right to sue Cargill and Tyson over the alleged conduct.

How to file a claim or get more information

Claim forms can be submitted online through the settlement website or downloaded and mailed. Mailed forms must be postmarked no later than June 30, 2026, and sent to:

Consumer Indirect Beef Litigation

c/o Settlement Administrator

P.O. Box 3605

Portland, OR 97208-3605

Consumers seeking additional information can visit www.overchargedforbeef.com, call 1-877-283-8711, or write to the settlement administrator at the address above.