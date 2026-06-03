The FTC and Nevada secure a $10 million fraud settlement

A federal court settlement will require operators of an alleged tax-relief scam to surrender nearly $10 million in cash and assets.

The Federal Trade Commission and the State of Nevada accused the defendants of falsely claiming they could dramatically reduce consumers' tax debts and impersonating government agencies.

The settlement permanently bans the defendants from marketing or selling tax-relief services and imposes strict restrictions on future telemarketing activities.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the State of Nevada have reached a settlement with the operators of an alleged tax-relief scheme that regulators charge deceived consumers with false and misleading claims.

Under the proposed court order, the defendants will be required to turn over cash and assets valued at nearly $10 million and will be permanently barred from offering tax-relief services. The settlement resolves allegations that the companies misled consumers seeking help with IRS debt and collected millions of dollars for services that frequently failed to deliver the promised results.

According to regulators, the defendants operated under the American Tax Service brand and told consumers they could settle tax debts for "pennies on the dollar" or for only a fraction of the amount owed. The FTC alleged those claims were often made before the companies had reviewed a consumer's financial circumstances or determined whether they qualified for any relief programs from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Misleading marketing

The agency also alleged the companies used mailers and other marketing materials that appeared to come from government agencies, including the IRS, in order to generate sales leads. Consumers were allegedly told their tax situations had been flagged as high risk or were under investigation, creating pressure to purchase the companies' services.

Federal and state regulators filed the lawsuit in October 2025, accusing the defendants of violating the FTC Act, the Telemarketing Sales Rule, the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, and the FTC's Impersonation Rule. A federal court subsequently halted the operation and froze assets while the litigation proceeded.

The settlement represents one of the larger recoveries in a tax-relief enforcement action and demonstrates regulators' continuing focus on companies that target financially vulnerable consumers with misleading debt-relief promises. In addition to the monetary judgment, the defendants will face ongoing compliance and record-keeping requirements designed to prevent future violations.

Will consumers be compensated?

The settlement requires the defendants to surrender nearly $10 million in cash and assets, funds that could ultimately be used to compensate consumers who paid for the allegedly deceptive tax-relief services. However, the FTC has not yet announced whether consumers will receive refunds or how any recovered money would be distributed.

Consumer advocates have long warned taxpayers to be wary of companies that guarantee debt reductions or advertise blanket solutions to tax problems. The FTC advises consumers to be skeptical of unsolicited communications claiming to come from the IRS and to verify any tax-relief claims before paying for services.