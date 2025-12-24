FTC warns 10 companies about posting fake reviews

Federal Trade Commission staff sent letters to 10 companies, warning them of potential violations of the agency’s Consumer Review Rule, which governs how product reviews and testimonials can be used in advertising and marketing.

The warnings come amid heightened concern about deceptive online reviews, especially during the holiday shopping season when consumers heavily rely on ratings and testimonials.

The FTC emphasized that violations of the Rule can lead to significant penalties, including federal lawsuits and civil fines of up to $53,088 per violation.

The Federal Trade Commission has issued warning letters to 10 companies, cautioning them that certain practices involving online consumer reviews may violate the agency’s Consumer Review Rule. The letters, sent by FTC staff, highlight the agency’s ongoing scrutiny of how businesses collect, present, and promote customer feedback.

“Fake or false consumer reviews are detrimental to consumers’ ability to make accurate and informed choices about the products they are buying – something of particular importance during the holiday season,” said Christopher Mufarrige, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.

He added that as shoppers increasingly depend on online reviews, the agency remains committed to ensuring companies comply with the Rule.

Designed to prevent deceptive practices

The Consumer Review Rule is designed to prevent deceptive and unfair practices related to reviews and testimonials. It prohibits misrepresenting whether a reviewer actually used a product or service, as well as distorting whether the reviewer’s experience was positive or negative.

The Rule also bans companies from offering compensation or incentives that are conditioned on reviewers expressing a particular viewpoint, whether favorable or unfavorable.

In addition, businesses must disclose when reviews are written by company insiders or their immediate family members. Other provisions address practices such as suppressing certain reviews, manipulating company-controlled review platforms, and misusing indicators of social media influence, including follower counts or view totals, in a misleading way.

Companies put on notice

The FTC stressed that the warning letters do not constitute formal findings that the companies violated the Rule. Instead, they are intended to put recipients on notice of their legal obligations and the potential consequences of noncompliance. According to the agency, violations of the Consumer Review Rule can result in enforcement actions, including federal lawsuits and civil penalties of up to $53,088 for each violation.

By sending these letters, the FTC signaled that it is closely monitoring review-related practices and expects companies to take proactive steps to ensure their marketing accurately reflects genuine consumer experiences.