NZXT faces class action over “Flex” PC rental scheme



• Lawsuit accuses NZXT and partner Fragile Inc. of misleading advertising and deceptive leasing terms

• Customers claim “rent-to-own” promises and premium hardware offers were false

• Company has until December 23 to respond to the complaint in federal court

A class action lawsuit has been filed against PC hardware maker NZXT Inc. and its partner, Fragile Inc., over the companies’ “Flex” PC rental program. The complaint, lodged in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, accuses the firms of “conspiring to defraud consumers through gross misrepresentations and illegal business practices.”

According to the filing, Fragile acted as “a debt collection and payment services company that administers and manages the Program.” The lawsuit claims NZXT and Fragile misled consumers through influencer campaigns and online advertising that suggested the Flex program was a rent-to-own option rather than a rental service. Ads allegedly promised “no contracts,” “no commitment,” and “zero strings attached,” along with a “lifetime warranty” and the right to own the rented PCs after regular payments — assertions the complaint says were untrue.

Discrepancies in PC specifications

The complaint also alleges that customers were promised new, high-end hardware but received used or lower-spec components instead. One example cites a customer expecting a system with an RTX 4090 graphics card who instead received a model containing an RTX 4080. The suit claims that Flex PCs were marketed using the same names as NZXT’s pre-built desktop lines, despite offering different specifications.

What is NZXT’s “Flex” program?

NZXT launched its Flex PC rental service in 2023 as a way for gamers to access high-performance desktops without paying full retail price upfront. The program allowed customers to lease pre-built PCs on a monthly basis, with the option to upgrade or return them after the term ended.

The service was promoted as a flexible, commitment-free alternative to ownership — and in some influencer advertising, was portrayed as a “rent-to-own” path to acquiring a gaming rig. That distinction is now central to the class-action complaint filed against NZXT and its partner, Fragile Inc.

Under the program, customers could select systems branded similarly to NZXT’s retail models, such as the “Player” or “Creator” series, and pay a monthly fee that covered maintenance, support, and potential upgrades. Critics and some former participants have claimed the marketing created confusion about whether payments built equity toward ownership.

While the program remains listed on NZXT’s website, all product pages for Flex PCs currently appear inactive, and it’s unclear whether the service is still accepting new customers.

Company response and current status

NZXT has not yet filed a formal response to the lawsuit, with the court extending its deadline to December 23, 2025. In the meantime, the company’s Flex Program website appears to have been taken offline, preventing new sign-ups.

While the lawsuit’s filing does not constitute proof of wrongdoing, it marks another reputational setback for NZXT, whose CEO Johnny Hou previously issued a public apology for issues with the program in a 2024 YouTube video. The company has said it does not comment on pending litigation.