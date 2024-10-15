Class Action and Legal News

Write a review
September, 2024

Home Depot settles false advertising claims over posted prices

August, 2024

More firms are adopting forced arbitration, making you sign away your rights

Three owners of Backpage website sentenced on money laundering charges

In the wake of continued challenges, SunPower has declared bankruptcy

July, 2024

Costco sued for toxic chemicals in its baby wipes

June, 2024

Supreme Court strikes down previous ruling giving agencies broad powers

May, 2024

Supreme Court rejects bid to defund the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

TikTok sues U.S. government over ban

Philips agrees to $1.1 billion settlement for faulty CPAP machines

April, 2024

Walmart shoppers could be eligible for $500 in company's settlement

February, 2024

Does Walmart owe you money? It might.

November, 2023

Did you finance your car with Toyota Motor Credit? They may owe you money.

October, 2023

You could be on the receiving end of Chick-fil-A's $4.4 million settlement

August, 2023

Burger King sued over the size of the Whopper

CVS agrees to $3.8 million settlement for lidocaine products

Delta passengers denied refunds for canceled flights are getting paid

May, 2023

Was your Hyundai or Kia stolen? You probably have money coming to you.

January, 2023

Invisalign charges SmileDirectClub made false claims about care from real dentists in its ads

December, 2022

Hertz agrees to pay $168 million to settle charges it falsely accused customers of car theft

Consumers will share in Experian’s $22.5 million class action settlement

July, 2022

FDA claims honey products are actually erectile dysfunction drugs

December, 2021

SEC still investigating Tesla solar panels two years after whistleblower report

June, 2021

Health insurer Centene pays $143 million to settle PBM disputes

Biden signs order revoking Trump’s ban on TikTok and other Chinese-owned apps

October, 2020

Some state attorneys general say Purdue’s opioid settlement is too lenient

May, 2019

States sue generic drug makers, claiming a conspiracy to fix prices

December, 2018

I’m sorry you feel that way: What corporations refused to apologize for in 2018

March, 2017

Class action claims Windows 10 upgrade damaged computers

August, 2015

Judge rejects HOA's attempt to impose fines and jail time over backyard swingset

September, 2014

eBay hacked again? BBC reports hijacked seller accounts

August, 2014

Johnson & Johnson seeks to dismiss class-action talcum powder suit

February, 2011

Parents Sue Disney for Scalding-Hot Nacho Cheese

January, 2010

FTC Wins $675,000 Settlement With Debt Collectors

July, 2008

Obama Calls For Bankruptcy Law Reform

May, 2008

Comcast, Cox Caught Blocking BitTorrent

April, 2008

Cable, Telco Interests Sit Out Net Neutrality Hearing

March, 2008

Net Neutrality Supporters Testify

November, 2007

Comcast Sued Over Internet Blocking

October, 2007

Comcast Blocks Subscribers From Some Services

May, 2007

Senate Press Gallery Ejects Consumer Journalist

April, 2006

States Oppose IRS Plan to Loosen Privacy Rules on Taxpayers' Returns

January, 2006

Identity Theft More Prevalent Offline, Report Finds

November, 2005

Negative Option: When No Means Yes

August, 2005

Aspiring Writers Trash PublishAmerica

September, 2004

Kevin Trudeau Banned from Infomercials

