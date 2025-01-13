Write a review
Tesla recalls nearly 240,000 vehicles due to back-up camera issue

Tesla is recalling four models that could have backup camera issues - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

Some vehicles may require new circuit boards

Tesla is recalling 239,382 2024-2025 Model 3, Model S, 2023-2025 Model X, and 2023-2025 Model Y vehicles. The computer circuit board may short, resulting in the loss of the rearview camera image. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 111, "Rear Visibility."

What to do

Tesla released an over-the-air (OTA) software update, free of charge. Tesla will also identify any vehicles that experienced a circuit board failure, or stress that may lead to a circuit board failure, and replace the affected computers, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by March 7, 2025. Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-25-00-001.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov.

