Write a review
  2. News
  3. BMW Recalls

BMW recalls 3,300 vehicles with structural issues

BMW is recalling 3,312 2025 X1 xDrive28i and X1 M35i vehicles - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

B-Pillar reinforcement plates may not be strong enough

BMW is recalling 3,312 2025 X1 xDrive28i and X1 M35i vehicles. The left and right-side B-Pillar reinforcement plates may have been manufactured with insufficient structural strength.

A B-Pillar structure with reduced strength may not adequately protect passengers in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

What to do

The remedy is currently under development. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by December 27, 2024. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

To determine if your vehicle is included in this recall, go to the NHTSA recall page and enter your license plate number or 17 digit VIN.

Quick and easy. Find an auto warranty partner now.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.