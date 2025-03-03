VW is recalling 60,000 late model vehicles

Volkswagen is recalling 60,490 2021-2023 ID.4, 2022-2023 Audi Q4 e-Tron, and Q4 e-Tron Sportback vehicles. The instrument panel may not properly display the transmission gear lever indicator.

As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 102, "Transmission Shift Lever Sequence, Starter Interlock, and Transmission Braking Effect."

Failure to display the gear position may result in a vehicle rollaway if the parking brake is not engaged, increasing the risk of a crash.

What to do

Dealers will update the brake control unit software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 25, 2025. Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298 or Audi customer service at 1-800-253-2834. Volkswagen's number for this recall is 97H3. Audi's number for this recall is 454R.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or go to nhtsa.gov.

To determine if your vehicle is included in this recall, visit the NHTSA recall page and enter the license plate number or 17-digit VIN.

