Hyundai Recalls

Hyundai Motor America is recalling 186,588 model year 2015-2016 Elantras.
The trunk latch may become damaged, preventing the opening of the trunk from the inside.
A person inside the trunk compartment may become trapped, increasing the risk of injury.
What to do
Dealers will replace the trunk latch base sub-assembly free of charge.
Notification letters are expected to be mailed to owners by April 15, 2024.
Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at (855) 371-9460. Hyundai's number for this recall is 256.