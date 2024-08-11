Hyundai Recalls

If you own one of the affected models, you may be eligible for compensation

The maker of Hyundai automobiles will pay $145 million to settle class action allegations that some its cars were ridiculously easy to steal. If you own one of the affected cars, you may be eligible for compensation.

The affected cars were manufactured between 2011 and 2022 without an engine immobilizer—a type of electronic security technology—thereby leaving them more vulnerable to theft.

See the settlement website for information on how to file. Have your VIN number read...