  News
  Automotive Recalls

Hyundai Recalls

Automotive Recalls

Hyundai paying $145 million to settle claims that some of its cars were easy to steal

If you own one of the affected models, you may be eligible for compensation

The maker of Hyundai automobiles will pay $145 million to settle class action allegations that some its cars were ridiculously easy to steal. If you own one of the affected cars, you may be eligible for compensation.

The affected cars were manufactured between 2011 and 2022 without an engine immobilizer—a type of electronic security technology—thereby leaving them more vulnerable to theft.

See the settlement website for information on how to file. Have your VIN number read...

    Hyundai recalls 186,000 model year 2015-2016 Elantras

    The trunk emergency release may fail

    Hyundai Motor America is recalling 186,588 model year 2015-2016 Elantras.

    The trunk latch may become damaged, preventing the opening of the trunk from the inside.

    A person inside the trunk compartment may become trapped, increasing the risk of injury.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the trunk latch base sub-assembly free of charge.

    Notification letters are expected to be mailed to owners by April 15, 2024.

    Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at (855) 371-9460. Hyundai's number for this recall is 256.

    Fire risk sparks a recall of nearly 91,000 Genesis vehicles

    Hyundai is advising owners to park outside and away from structures

    Hyundai Motor America is recalling 90,907 model year 2015-2016 Genesis vehicles, model year 2017-2019 Genesis G80s, Genesis G90s, and model year 2019 Genesis G70s.

    Water may enter the starter solenoid and cause an electrical short, which can result in an engine compartment fire while the vehicle is parked parked or being driven.

    An engine compartment fire can increase the risk of injury.

    What to do

    Owners are advised to park outside and away from structures until the recall repair is complete.

    Dealers will install a remedy relay kit in the engine junction box free of charge.

    Letters notifying owners about the issue are expected to be mailed April 13, 2024.

    Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at (855)

    371-9460. Hyundai's numbers for this recall are 254(H) and 018G(G).

    Hyundai recalls 4,200 model year 2024 Palisades

    The engine valve springs may break, causing a loss of drive power

    Hyundai Motor America is recalling 4,245 model year 2024 Palisades.

    The engine valve springs may break while the vehicle is being driven, which can result in a loss of drive power and possibly create a hole in the engine block.

    A loss of drive power increases the risk of a crash, while a hole in the engine block increases the risk of a fire.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the engine sub-assembly free of charge.

    Notification letters to owners are expected to be mailed April 13, 2024.

    Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at (855) 371-9460. Hyundai's number for this recall is 255.

    Hyundai recalls nearly 11,000 model year 2024 Konas

    A battery cable short circuit may cause an engine compartment fire from Short Circuit

    Hyundai Motor America is recalling 10,984 model year 2024 Konas.

    The 12-Volt battery cables may chafe against the engine control module bracket and short circuit in a crash, increasing the risk of an engine compartment fire

    What to do

    Dealers will install sheathing over the wiring free of charge.

    Letters to owners regarding this issue are expected to be mailed February 23, 2024.

    Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at (855) 371-9460. Hyundai's number for this recall is 252.

