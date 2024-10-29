Write a review
Honda recalls Accord, Civic, CR-V Hybrid models for possible fuel leak

Possible fuel leak in the high-pressure fuel pump could start a fire, Honda officials said in announcing the recall of recent Accord, Civic, CR-Vs.

Leaking fuel could cause a fire

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and replace the high-pressure fuel pump as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 4, 2024. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda's number for this recall is PJW.

HONDAACCORD2023-2024
HONDAACCORD HYBRID2023-2024
HONDACIVIC2025
HONDACIVIC HYBRID2025
HONDACR-V HYBRID2023-2025

