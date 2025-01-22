Write a review
  2. News
  3. Jeep Recalls

Nearly 64,000 Jeeps recalled because they could lose power

Chrysler has issued a recall thousands of 2017-2019 Jeep Cherokees - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

2017 to 2019 Jeep Cherokees are included in the recall

Chrysler is recalling 63,082 2017-2019 Jeep Cherokee vehicles. The power transfer unit (PTU) may become damaged and disengage the transmission and differential, resulting in a loss of drive power and/or loss of park function.

A loss of drive power can increase the risk of a crash. A loss of park function can cause an unintended vehicle rollaway, which can increase the risk of a crash or injury.

What to do

The remedy is under development. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by February 13, 2025. Owners may contact FCA customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA's number for this recall is 01C.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov.

To determine if your vehicle is included in the recall, go to the NHTSA recall website and enter the license plate number or 17-digit VIN.

