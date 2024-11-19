Ford is recalling 30,000 vehicles to address two issues

Ford has issued two more recalls to address different issues. The automakers is recalling 2,418 2024-2025 F-150, 2024 Expedition and 2024 Lincoln Navigator vehicles equipped with a 3.5L GTDI engine. The engines may have a misaligned engine cup plug, which can result in a rapid oil leak.

A rapid oil leak can result in an engine stall, increasing the risk of a crash. In addition, an oil leak in the presence of an ignition source such as hot engine or exhaust components, can increase the risk of a fire.

What to do

Dealers will inspect the engine cup plug alignment, and replace the plug if necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 2, 2024. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S70.

Ford has also issued a recall for 27,678 2020-2025 Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, 2020-2024 Escape, Lincoln Corsair, 2018-2024 F-150, Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles.

The airbag warning label may be missing from the dashboard. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirement of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 208, "Occupant Crash Protection."

What to do

Ford will mail owners the warning labels, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 16, 2024. Owners may call Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24C39.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov.