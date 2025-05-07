Volvo issues recall for nearly half a million late model vehicles

Volvo is recalling 413,151 vehicles from model years 2021–2025, including XC40, S90, V90, C40, XC60, S60, V60, and XC90, due to a rearview camera issue.

The defect can increase the risk of a crash by reducing rear visibility, but a fix will be provided at no cost either via over-the-air (OTA) update or at a dealership.

Owner notifications begin June 24, 2025; affected drivers can contact Volvo at 1-800-458-1552 or check their recall status at www.nhtsa.gov using their license plate or VIN.

Volvo is recalling 413,151 2021-2025 XC40, 2022 V90, 2022-2025 S90, V90CC, C40, XC60, and 2023-2025 S60, V60, V60CC, and XC90 vehicles.

The rearview camera image may not display when the vehicle is placed in reverse. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility." Also, a rearview camera image that does not display reduces the driver's view of what is behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

What to do

The software will be updated by a dealer or through an over-the-air (OTA) update, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 24, 2025. Owners may contact Volvo Car customer service at 1-800-458-1552. Volvo Car's number for this recall is R10320.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

To determine if your vehicle is included in the recall, visit the NHTSA recall page and enter the license plate number or the 17-digit VIN.

