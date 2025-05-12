Volkswagen is recalling nearly 90,000 Audi vehicles

More than 89,000 Audis have a potential oil leak

Q5 Quattro and Q5 Sportback Quattro vehicles are being recalled

The leak poses a fire risk

Volkswagen is recalling 89,417 2022-2024 Audi Q5 Quattro and Q5 Sportback Quattro vehicles. The cylinder head cover screws may have been improperly tightened.

The screws can loosen, allowing oil to leak and increasing the risk of a fire.

What to do

Dealers will inspect and replace the screws as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by July 8, 2025. Owners may contact Audi customer service at 1-800-253-2834. Audi's number for this recall is 15ZK.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or go to nhtsa.gov.

To determine if you vehicle is included in the recall, visit the NHTSA recall page and enter the license plate number or 17-digit VIN.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.