Mercedes-Benz recalls 20,000 vehicles due to brake fluid leak

Mercedes-Benz USA, is recalling 20,339 2021-2022 S 500, Maybach S 580 4MATIC, 2021-2023 S 580 4MATIC, 2022 S 680 4MATIC, and 2023 S 580e 4MATIC vehicles. The front brake hoses may rupture and leak brake fluid.

A brake fluid leak can extend the distance needed to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

What to do

Dealers will replace the front brake hoses, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by April 25, 2025. Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or go to nhtsa.gov.

To determine if your vehicle is involved in the recall, go to the NHTSA recall page and enter your license plate number or 17-digit VIN.

