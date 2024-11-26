Write a review
Toyota recalling Corollas that have a steering issue

Toyota is recalling more than 8,000 2023-2024 Corolla and Corolla Hybrid vehicles with a steering defect - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The steering shaft assembly is prone to fracture on affected models

Toyota is recalling more than 8,000  2023-2024 Corolla and Corolla Hybrid vehicles. Due to cracks developed during the manufacturing process, the steering intermediate shaft assembly may fracture and possibly result in the shaft detaching from the steering column.

A steering shaft that detaches can result in a loss of steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.

What to do

Dealers will replace the intermediate steering shaft, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by January 20, 2025. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota's number for this recall is 24TB13/24TA13.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov.

