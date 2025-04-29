GM issues massive recall of nearly 600,000 vehicles

Key takeaways

Recall scope: General Motors is recalling nearly 600,000 vehicles from the 2021–2024 model years, including Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Suburban, Tahoe, and GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, and Yukon XL models equipped with a 6.2L V8 gas engine, due to potential manufacturing defects in engine components that may lead to engine damage and failure.

Repair plan: Dealers will inspect affected engines and either repair or replace them as needed; vehicles that pass inspection will receive higher viscosity oil, a new oil cap, an oil filter replacement, and an owner's manual update—all services provided free of charge.

Owner instructions: Notification letters will be sent by June 9, 2025; owners can contact GM brand-specific customer service lines or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and check their vehicle's recall status online using their license plate or VIN.

General Motors is recalling 597,630 2021-2024 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Suburban, and Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, and Yukon XL vehicles equipped with a 6.2L V8 gas engine.

The company said the connecting rod and/or crankshaft engine components may have manufacturing defects that can lead to engine damage and engine failure. An engine failure increases the risk of a crash.

What to do

Dealers will inspect the engine, and as necessary, repair or replace the engine. For vehicles that pass inspection, dealers will add higher viscosity oil, install a new oil fill cap, replace the oil filter, and update the owner's manual.

Repairs will be performed free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by June 9, 2025. Owners may contact Cadillac customer service at 1-800-333-4223, Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020, or GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782. GM's number for this recall is N252494000.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-888-275-9171) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

To determine if your vehicle is included in this recall, visit the NHTSA recall page and enter the license plate number or 17-digit VIN.

