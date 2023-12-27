Audi Recalls

Audi is recalling 93,196 of the following vehicles:

Model year 2022-2024 RS e-tron GTs, e-tron GTs, Q4 e-tron Sportbacks & Q4 e-trons,

Model year 2020-2021 Audi A8s,

Model year 2019-2024 e-tron Quattros,

Model year 2020-2024 e-tron Sportback Quattros & Q5s, and

Model year 2021-2022 A7s.

When the industrial 220V/240V plug is used at the 100% charge setting, some home power outlets may be incapable of handling the electrical current required to utilize the compact charging system, causing the outlet or charging cable to overheat.

An overheated outlet or charging cable can increase the risk of a fire.

What to do

Owners are advised not to use the 220V/240V compact/portable charging cable, and only use the 110V home charging cable or public charging stations.

Dealers will supply a new 220V/240V compact/portable charging cable with an incorporated temperature sensor free of charge.

Interim owner notification letters explaining the safety risk are expected to be mailed February 9, 2024.

A second notice will be sent once remedy parts become available, which is anticipated in mid-2024.

Owners may contact Audi customer service at (800) 253-2834. Audi's numbers for this recall are 93U6 and 93U8.