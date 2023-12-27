Write a review
  2. News
  3. Automotive Recalls

Audi Recalls

Automotive Recalls

More than 93,000 Audis recalled

Some home power outlets may cause the charging cable to overheat

Featured Automotive Recalls photo

Audi is recalling 93,196 of the following vehicles:

  • Model year 2022-2024 RS e-tron GTs, e-tron GTs, Q4 e-tron Sportbacks & Q4 e-trons,
  • Model year 2020-2021 Audi A8s,
  • Model year 2019-2024 e-tron Quattros,
  • Model year 2020-2024 e-tron Sportback Quattros & Q5s, and
  • Model year 2021-2022 A7s.

When the industrial 220V/240V plug is used at the 100% charge setting, some home power outlets may be incapable of handling the electrical current required to utilize the compact charging system, causing the outlet or charging cable to overheat.

An overheated outlet or charging cable can increase the risk of a fire.

What to do

Owners are advised not to use the 220V/240V compact/portable charging cable, and only use the 110V home charging cable or public charging stations.

Dealers will supply a new 220V/240V compact/portable charging cable with an incorporated temperature sensor free of charge.

Interim owner notification letters explaining the safety risk are expected to be mailed February 9, 2024.

A second notice will be sent once remedy parts become available, which is anticipated in mid-2024.

Owners may contact Audi customer service at (800) 253-2834. Audi's numbers for this recall are 93U6 and 93U8.

Audi is recalling 93,196 of the following vehicles:

When the industrial 220V/240V plug is used at the 100% charge setting, some home power outlets may be incapable of handling the electrical current required to utilize the compact charging system, causing the outlet or charging cable to overheat.

An overheated outlet or charging cable can increase the risk of a fire.

Owners are advised not to use the 220V/240V compact/portable charging cable, and only use the 110V home cha...

Read lessRead more
Featured Automotive Recalls photo

Latest Articles

  1. Ariens Snowblower Recall

Not sure how to choose?

Get expert buying tips about Audi Recalls delivered to your inbox.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Recent Articles

    Newest
    • Newest
    • Oldest
    Article Image

    Audi recalls 7,500 vehicles with a braking issue

    Owners may use incorrect brake fluid, reducing braking ability

    Audi is recalling 7,499 model year 2021 Audi S7s, S6 Sedans, RS7s, RS6 Avants, A6 Allroads, and model year 2019-2021 A7s & A6 Sedans.

    An incorrectly labeled brake fluid cap may have been installed, which can result in the use of the wrong type of brake fluid.

    Incorrect brake fluid can reduce braking ability and increase the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect the brake fluid reservoir cap and -- if necessary -- replace it free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 17, 2023.

    Owners may contact Audi's customer service at (800) 253-2834. The number for this recall is 47T9.

    Audi is recalling 7,499 model year 2021 Audi S7s, S6 Sedans, RS7s, RS6 Avants, A6 Allroads, and model year 2019-2021 A7s & A6 Sedans.An incorrectly lab...

    Article Image

    Audi recalls model year 2022 S3 and A3 sedans

    The seat belt tensioners may not restrain occupants properly

    Audi is recalling 2,584 model year 2022 Audi S3 and A3 sedans.

    The retention force of the seat belt tensioner on the driver and front passenger seats may be inadequate to properly restrain the occupants in a crash.

    Improperly restrained occupants have an increased risk of injury.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the driver and front passenger seat belt assemblies free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on September 16, 2022.

    Owners may contact Audi's customer service at (800) 253-2834. Audi's number for this recall is 68i2.

    Audi is recalling 2,584 model year 2022 Audi S3 and A3 sedans.The retention force of the seat belt tensioner on the driver and front passenger seats ma...

    Article Image

    Audi recalls A6 Sedans, A4 Sedans, Q5s, and Q5 Sportbacks

    The semiconductor inside the engine control unit may short-circuit

    Audi is recalling 72 model year 2022 A6 Sedans, A4 Sedans, Q5s, and Q5 Sportbacks.

    The semiconductor inside the engine control unit may short-circuit and cause an engine stall.

    An engine stall can increase the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the engine control unit free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on July 22, 2022.

    Owners may contact Audi customer service at (800) 253-2834. Audi's number for this recall is 24iH.

    Audi is recalling 72 model year 2022 A6 Sedans, A4 Sedans, Q5s, and Q5 Sportbacks.The semiconductor inside the engine control unit may short-circuit an...

    Article Image

    Audi recalls model year 2022 A3 Sedans and S3 Sedans

    The child seat anchorage fitting sleeves are incorrectly marked

    Audi is recalling 466 model year 2022 A3 Sedans and S3 Sedans.

    The child seat anchorage fitting sleeves are incorrectly marked with a different symbol than the one described in the owner's manual.

    An incorrectly marked child restraint anchorage may cause confusion during child seat installation. This could result in a child seat being improperly secured, increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace all four fitting sleeves free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on June 3, 2022.

    Owners may contact Audi customer service at (800) 253-2834. Audi's number for this recall is 72M7.

    Audi is recalling 466 model year 2022 A3 Sedans and S3 Sedans.The child seat anchorage fitting sleeves are incorrectly marked with a different symbol t...

    Article Image

    Audi recalls R8 Spyders and R8 Coupes

    The gearbox may not have enough transmission oil

    Audi is recalling eight model year 2022 R8 Spyders and model year 2021-2022 R8 Coupes.

    The gearbox may have an insufficient amount of transmission oil, which can lead to clutch slippage and -- in certain driving situations -- a transmission oil leak.

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect and correct the transmission oil level in affected vehicles free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on June 3, 2022.

    Owners may contact Audi customer service at (800) 253-2834. Audi's number for this recall is 37O1.

    Audi is recalling eight model year 2022 R8 Spyders and model year 2021-2022 R8 Coupes.The gearbox may have an insufficient amount of transmission oil,...

    Article Image

    Audi recalls A8s, S6 Sedans, S7s, S8s, and RS7s

    The turbocharger oil supply strainer can become blocked

    Audi is recalling 26,053 model year 2013-2017 A8s, S6 Sedans, S7s, S8s, and model year 2014-2017 RS7s.

    The turbocharger oil supply strainer can become blocked, causing wear to the bearings due to a lack of lubrication.

    Worn bearings can cause the turbine wheel to contact the turbocharger housing or cause the shaft to break, causing an engine stall and increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the oil strainer and perform an oil change free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on May 20, 2022.

    Owners may contact Audi customer service at (800) 253-2834. Audi's number for this recall is 21H7.

    Audi is recalling 26,053 model year 2013-2017 A8s, S6 Sedans, S7s, S8s, and model year 2014-2017 RS7s.The turbocharger oil supply strainer can become b...

    Article Image

    Audi recalls RS6, RS7, A6, S6, S7, and A7 vehicles

    The fuel gauge may display an inaccurate reading

    Audi is recalling 45,789 model year 2021 Audi RS6 Avant, RS7, model year 2020-2021 A6 Allroad, S6 Sedan, S7, and model year 2019-2021 A6 Sedan and A7 vehicles.

    The fuel level sender may stick, causing an inaccurate fuel level reading to be displayed on the instrument cluster.

    An inaccurate fuel reading may cause an engine stall due to lack of fuel, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will install a new sensor in the tank free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on May 13, 2022.

    Owners may contact Audi customer service at (800) 253-2834. Audi's number for this recall is 20DN.

    Audi is recalling 45,789 model year 2021 Audi RS6 Avant, RS7, model year 2020-2021 A6 Allroad, S6 Sedan, S7, and model year 2019-2021 A6 Sedan and A7 vehic...

    Article Image

    Audi recalls model year 2022 RS5 coupes Sportbacks

    Information on the B-pillar Tire and Loading information label is incorrect

    Audi is recalling 49 model year 2022 RS5 coupes and RS5 Sportbacks.

    The value for the maximum combined weight of occupants and cargo on the B-pillar Tire and Loading Information label is incorrect.

    While referencing the B-pillar label, the operator may overload the vehicle and increase the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will install a corrected label on the B-pillar free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on April 22, 2022.

    Owners may contact Audi customer service at (800) 253-2834. Audi's number for this recall is 44S3.

    Audi is recalling 49 model year 2022 RS5 coupes and RS5 Sportbacks.The value for the maximum combined weight of occupants and cargo on the B-pillar Tir...

    Article Image

    Model year 2022 Audi E-Tron GTs recalled

    The owner's manual may contain incorrect tire pressure information

    Audi is recalling 920 model year 2022 E-Tron GTs.

    The owner's manual may list the incorrect tire pressure.

    Incorrect tire pressure information could result in improperly inflated tires, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will insert a corrected tire pressure table into the owner's manual free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on April 15, 2022.

    Owners may contact Audi customer service at (800) 853-2834. Audi's number for this recall is 06E7.

    Audi is recalling 920 model year 2022 E-Tron GTs.The owner's manual may list the incorrect tire pressure.Incorrect tire pressure information could...

    Article Image

    Audi recalls model year 2022 Q3s

    The rearview camera image may not display

    Audi is recalling 665 model year 2022 Audi Q3s that failed to receive a software update under a previous recall.

    A software error may prevent the rearview image from initially displaying when the vehicle begins to reverse.

    A rearview camera that does not display an image reduces the driver's rear view, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will update the infotainment unit parameters free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on April 8, 2022.

    Owners may contact Audi customer service at (800) 253-2834. Audi's number for this recall is 91DF.

    Audi is recalling 665 model year 2022 Audi Q3s that failed to receive a software update under a previous recall.A software error may prevent the rearvi...

    Article Image

    Audi recalls model year 2022 E-Tron GTs

    The child seat anchors may be obstructed

    Audi is recalling 693 model year 2022 E-Tron GTs.

    The center seat belt buckle wiring harness may obstruct access to the right rear seat lower child seat anchors, preventing a child seat from being properly secured.

    An improperly secured child seat increases the risk of injury in a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will reroute and secure the center rear seat belt buckle wiring harness and replace damaged buckles free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on April 15, 2022.

    Owners may contact Audi customer service at (800) 253-2834. Audi's number for this recall is 72M6.

    Audi is recalling 693 model year 2022 E-Tron GTs.The center seat belt buckle wiring harness may obstruct access to the right rear seat lower child seat...

    Article Image

    Audi recalls various vehicles with alignment issue

    The vehicle may suffer premature or uneven tire wear

    Audi is recalling 31,058 of the following vehicles:

    • Model year 2019-2021 Audi A5 Sportbacks, RS5 Coupes, RS5 Sportbacks, and S5 Sportbacks;
    • Model year 2020-2021 A4 Allroads, A4 Sedans, A5 Cabriolets, A5 Coupes, A6 Allroads, A6 Sedans, A7s, A8s, Q5s, S4 Sedans, S5 Coupes, S5 Cabriolets, S6 Sedans, S7s, S8s, and SQ5s; and
    • Model year 2021 Q5 Sportbacks, Q7s, Q8s, RS6 Avants, RS7s, RSQ8s, SQ5 Sportbacks, SQ7s, and SQ8s.

    The rear axle alignment may not have been inspected after the repairs for an earlier recall were performed.

    Rear-axle misalignment may cause premature or uneven tire wear, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect the rear axle, adjust the alignment if necessary, and replace any prematurely or unevenly worn tires free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on March 25, 2022.

    Owners may contact Audi customer service at (800) 253-2834. Audi's number for this recall is 42L5.

    Audi is recalling 31,058 of the following vehicles: Model year 2019-2021 Audi A5 Sportbacks, RS5 Coupes, RS5 Sportbacks, and S5 Sportbacks; Model y...

    Article Image

    Volkswagen recalls model year 2022 Audi E-Tron GTs

    The retaining ring on the air suspension struts may loosen

    Volkswagen Group of America is recalling ten model year 2022 Audi E-Tron GTs.

    The retaining ring on the air suspension struts may come loose.

    A loose retaining ring may allow air to escape, compromising vehicle handling and increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will inspect and replace the air suspension struts as necessary free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on January 28, 2022.

    Owners may contact Audi customer service at (800) 253-2834. Volkswagen's number for this recall is 42L2.

    Volkswagen Group of America is recalling ten model year 2022 Audi E-Tron GTs.The retaining ring on the air suspension struts may come loose.A loose...

    Article Image

    Audi recalls Q5 Sportbacks, SQ5 Sportbacks, Q5s, and SQ5s

    Liquid may penetrate the gateway control module, causing a shutdown

    Audi is recalling 288,991 model year 2021-2022 Q5 Sportbacks & SQ5 Sportbacks and model year 2018-2022 Q5s & SQ5 vehicles.

    A liquid spill in the rear seat, or water ingress from an insufficient body seam underneath the vehicle, may allow liquid to penetrate the gateway control module and cause it to shut down.

    A gateway control module shutdown will suddenly reduce engine power, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will install a protective cover on the gateway control module and seal an underbody seam -- as necessary -- free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on February 24, 2022.

    Owners may contact Audi customer service at (800) 253-2834. Audi's number for this recall is 90S9.

    Audi is recalling 288,991 model year 2021-2022 Q5 Sportbacks & SQ5 Sportbacks and model year 2018-2022 Q5s & SQ5 vehicles.A liquid spill in the rear se...

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.