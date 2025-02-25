Volkswagen recalls more than 8,200 Golf GTI vehicles

Volkswagen Group of America is recalling 8,237 2022-2024 Golf GTI vehicles. A software error may delay or deactivate the rearview camera image, resulting in the rearview camera image not displaying as intended. A rearview camera that does not display an image can reduce the driver's rear visibility, increasing the risk of a crash.

As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility."

What to do

Dealers will update the camera control unit software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by April 11, 2025. Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298. Volkswagen's number for this recall is 91SB.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or go to nhtsa.gov.

To determine if your vehicle is included in this recall, check the NHTSA recall page.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.