Hyundai recalls nearly 43,000 vehicles for roll-away risk

Hyundai has issued a recall for 42,465 2025 Tucson and Santa Cruz vehicles. The company says the console extension wiring assembly may be routed improperly, allowing the transmission to be shifted out of Park without applying the brake pedal.

A transmission that can shift out of Park without applying the brake pedal can result in a vehicle rolling away, increasing the risk of a crash.

What to do

Owners are advised to use the parking brake when parking the vehicle. Dealers will reroute the console extension wiring assembly, free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 19, 2025. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai's number for this recall is 273.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov.