GM recalling nearly half a million SUVs & trucks with transmission issues

GM recalling nearly half a million SUVs with transmission issues that could cause the rear wheels to lock up, according to NHTSA. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The defect could cause the rear wheels to lock up

General Motors will recall 461,839 vehicles over an issue with transmissions, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall involves some models of 2020-2022 Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra, 2021 Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon, among others.

The transmission control valve on the impacted vehicles may fail causing the rear wheels to lock up, the NHTSA said, which would increase the risk of a crash.

Dealers will install a new transmission control module software free of charge and GM will provide a special coverage program for repairing transmissions identified as containing a defective control valve.

GM asked its dealers to immediately stop the delivery of the affected vehicles.

