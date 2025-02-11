Write a review
More than 70,000 GMC Sierras recalled

Some 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 vehicles equipped with chrome front grille deflectors are being recalled - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The chrome front grille deflector may fall off

General Motors is recalling 70,768 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 vehicles equipped with chrome front grille deflectors. The attachments that hold the front grille deflectors in place may fracture, resulting in grille detachment.

A detached front grille deflector may become a road hazard, increasing the risk of an accident. 

What to do

The remedy is currently in development. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 24, 2025. Owners may call GM customer service for GMC at 1-800-462-8782. GM's number for this recall is N242490120.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov.

To determine if your vehicle is included in this recall, go to NHTSA’s recall page and enter the license plate number of 17-digit VIN.

